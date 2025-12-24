Will TJ Maxx be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

Will TJ Maxx be open on Christmas Day? (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

With Christmas just around the corner, last-minute buyers must be looking to finalize their shopping holiday. To bargain-hunters and fashion-conscious individuals alike, TJ Maxx is an unstoppable bargain-hunt and a great place to shop to get scenes of the season.

Although a great deal of retail chains work adjusted hours during the holiday season, not to mention TJ Maxx, pre-planning will likely help you to seize on seasonal offers and make your holiday shopping experience a smoother and more pleasant experience.

Will TJ Maxx be open on Christmas Day?

TJ Maxx will remain closed on Christmas Day, allowing both employees and shoppers to fully enjoy the holiday. Still, on Christmas Eve, the store will remain open so you can grab what's needed before the big meal. Clothes for dinner, something special for cousins, even socks if that counts - all doable by then. However, the hours will be modified on Christmas Eve.

Around every corner at TJ Maxx, something sleek might stand next to an unexpectedly low price. Those searching for apparel, presents, or everyday household goods tend to walk out having spent less than expected. Driven by fresh arrivals on rotation, each outing feels different from the last. Season after season, it draws families looking for practical choices when expenses rise, particularly near year-end holidays. Selection shifts daily, which means routine errands can lead to uncommon finds. Value blends quietly with unpredictability here, shaping visits that feel worthwhile afterward.

