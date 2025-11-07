What happened to Pat Tillman? NFL player-turned-soldier remembered on 49th birthday

TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 10: The Pat Tillman statue is seen outside Sun Devil Stadium before the Alliance of American Football game between the Salt Lake Stallions and Arizona Hotshots on February 10, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/AAF/Getty Images)

Pat Tillman is being remembered on his 49th birth anniversary. Many on X, including the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona State Sun Devils, paid tribute to the late football player-turned-soldier.

Corporal Tillman, a San Jose native, played in the National Football League for four seasons before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2002, in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The then-25-year-old and his younger brother, Kevin, enlisted in the military together.

Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Pat Tillman. Happy Birthday, Pat. pic.twitter.com/ThFFot7hII — Pat Tillman Fnd (@pattillmanfnd) November 6, 2025

According to the Pat Tillman Foundation, the former NFL pro joined the Army in July and was assigned to the Second Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan, with his first tour being deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

Tillman’s deployment to Afghanistan occurred in the following year, during Operation Enduring Freedom. Pat was killed in action on April 22, 2004, while his unit was engaged in combat during a mission in a mountainous region.

The fallen soldier posthumously received the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service and was also promoted from specialist to corporal. The late soldier also received the United States Sports Academy Humanitarian Award posthumously.

Initially, it was reported that Pat Tillman was killed by enemy fire. A month after the corporal’s death, the Pentagon confirmed that he died after being fatally shot by friendly fire (fratricide). Lt. Gen. Philip R. Kensinger Jr., who was in charge of the Army's Special Operations Command (USASOC) in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said (via The Washington Post):

“While there was no one specific finding of fault, the investigation results indicate that Corporal Tillman probably died as a result of friendly fire while his unit was engaged in combat with enemy forces.”

Kensinger added:

“The results of this investigation in no way diminish the bravery and sacrifice displayed by Corporal Tillman. Corporal Tillman was shot and killed while responding to enemy fire without regard for his own safety.”

The new revelations led to allegations of a cover-up. Eventually, the U.S. Army formally censured Kensinger in 2007 over Pat Tillman’s case. The late NFL star/soldier’s legacy continued with his eponymous foundation.

Internet users pay tribute to Corporal Pat Tillman on his 49th birthday, as Larry Fitzgerald received the Champion Award

The Cardinals star would have turned 49 on Thursday, November 6. Many remembered the late football pro for his heroics and service. The Arizona State Sun Devils tweeted some throwback pictures of the fallen soldier and wrote:

“Today we celebrate and honor the life of Pat Tillman on what would have been his 49th birthday.”

The Arizona Cardinals also honored Tillman and tweeted:

“Always in our hearts 🤍 Today, we honor and remember Pat Tillman on what would have been his 49th birthday.”

“Heroes come and go…but legends never die

Happy heavenly 49th to a warrior who made the ultimate sacrifice,” a user penned.

“Don’t cry that a man should die, rejoice that such men as this lived,” another user remembered Tillman.

“A true patriot and simply an American hero,” one user wrote.

“Pat Tillman chose service over fame. Hero isn’t a big enough word. 🫡🇺🇸,” another one wrote.

On the late soldier’s 49th birthday, the Pat Tillman Foundation honored the former Cardinals wide receiver, Larry Fitzgerald, with the Champion Award. Accepting the accolade, Fitzgerald said:

“His legacy motivated me to raise my ambitions and embrace the elevated expectation that Pat established for the Cardinals.”

We're honored that @LarryFitzgerald is carrying on Pat's legacy of service beyond self, and thankful for his ongoing support of our Tillman Scholars ❤️ https://t.co/2GwGitsCy2 — Pat Tillman Fnd (@pattillmanfnd) November 7, 2025

Fitzgerald added:

“Initially, I believed my role was just simply contribute to the football team. However, I soon recognized the standard set by Pat was far greater, challenging me to not only elevate my commitment but to honor his enduring example.”

For the uninitiated, the award ceremony, honoring Pat Tillman’s legacy, took place in Chicago on Thursday.