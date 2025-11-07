Did Kai Cenat's girlfriend's mother apologize for airing family issues online?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

An online family showdown recently erupted, starring streamer Kai Cenat's girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah and her mother, Ashlee Monroe. The flare‑up began when a video surfaced on X in which Gigi opened up about feeling emotionally neglected during her childhood, in Louisiana. Monroe struck back, accusing Cenat of digging into his girlfriend's past and urging her to distance herself from her mother in order to protect his image.

She also leveled allegations of Cenat's infidelity. Underscored the sacrifices she's endured as a parent. Gigi pushed back bluntly rejecting any meddling underscoring that the troubles predated Cenat and urging an end, to the feud. Monroe later went live, on Instagram to apologize, laying remorse and a yearning to reconcile.

Gigi's mom apologizes after viral family drama

Kai Cenat's girlfriend, Gigi, has publicly responded to a viral video posted by her mother in which she was seen crying and claiming that Cenat had damaged their relationship. She pushed back with conviction insisting she never feels anyone pulling her strings and criticized her mother for exploiting Cenat's name as a hook 'for attention.' Gigi also aired her frustration over a string of disappointments warned that her mom's stunt has cut deep and made it clear she'll fight to safeguard her reputation. In her words:

"She KNOWS it's no man controlling me, you used his name cause u knew people would try to drag him, this lady has broken my heart so many times... now she just made it worse, the little bit we did have you just washed it all away."