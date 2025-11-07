Type keyword(s) to search

Did Kai Cenat's girlfriend's mother apologize for airing family issues online?

After sharing personal family matters online, Gigi's mother issues a public apology, expressing remorse and a desire to repair her relationship with her daughter.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Friday 11/7/2025 at 9:41AM EST
  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

    An online family showdown recently erupted, starring streamer Kai Cenat's girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah and her mother, Ashlee Monroe. The flare‑up began when a video surfaced on X in which Gigi opened up about feeling emotionally neglected during her childhood, in Louisiana. Monroe struck back, accusing Cenat of digging into his girlfriend's past and urging her to distance herself from her mother in order to protect his image.

    She also leveled allegations of Cenat's infidelity. Underscored the sacrifices she's endured as a parent. Gigi pushed back bluntly rejecting any meddling underscoring that the troubles predated Cenat and urging an end, to the feud. Monroe later went live, on Instagram to apologize, laying remorse and a yearning to reconcile.

    Gigi's mom apologizes after viral family drama

    Kai Cenat's girlfriend, Gigi, has publicly responded to a viral video posted by her mother in which she was seen crying and claiming that Cenat had damaged their relationship. She pushed back with conviction insisting she never feels anyone pulling her strings and criticized her mother for exploiting Cenat's name as a hook 'for attention.' Gigi also aired her frustration over a string of disappointments warned that her mom's stunt has cut deep and made it clear she'll fight to safeguard her reputation. In her words:

    "She KNOWS it's no man controlling me, you used his name cause u knew people would try to drag him, this lady has broken my heart so many times... now she just made it worse, the little bit we did have you just washed it all away."

    Now, in the wake of a flare‑up triggered by the sharing of family issues Gigi, Kai Cenat's girlfriend, found herself the recipient of a public apology from her mother. Her mother expressed regret for bringing personal issues into the public eye and acknowledged that doing so had caused unnecessary stress and emotional pain.

    She accepted accountability for the episode. Underscored that her motive was never to inflict pain on her daughter. She said in her statement that her love and support, for Gigi, and for Kai, remain unwavering making it clear she wants her daughter to be happy and is determined to repair their relationship. In her words:

    "I am sorry that even got this far honestly and I take accountability. I love my kid, just seeing her say that hurt me, I still support her and Kai, I want my baby to be happy, Grabrielle i owe you an apology, I'm sorry..."

    The apology signals a wish to move forward quietly to rebuild the trust that's been frayed and to keep family matters inside the family marking a step, toward reconciliation after the fallout.

