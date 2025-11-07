Why was University of Iowa student arrested? “Justin Calhoon” arrested claim goes viral as video shows student flipping TPUSA table

Justin Calhoon [L] recently flipped over Turning Point USA's table at the University of Iowa (Image via Instagram/ui_tpusa)

A recent report suggests that a University of Iowa (UIowa) student, Justin Calhoon, was arrested following an incident on campus. A mugshot of the 19-year-old's arrest also surfaced on social media. Multiple outlets, including The Iowa Pulse, Fox News, Blaze Media, and The College Fix, also reported the news.

According to various reports, the person was arrested following an incident that occurred on Wednesday, November 5. Based on a video recorded by Sophia Maize (@sophiamaize) and shared by @FrontlinesTPUSA, Calhoon flipped over a table being set up by Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Chapter students at the UIowa campus. The account tweeted:

“While @tpusastudents were tabling on the University of Iowa campus, a student flipped their table and walked away.”

Maize, who serves as the organization’s field representative, quoted the video on X and wrote:

“Out tabling at University of Iowa with my AWESOME chapter officers when this happened. They handled it with grace and maturity, we picked up the table and kept going! Use this as motivation to keep standing firm on what you believe in”

Chris Brewer, public relations manager at UIowa, also confirmed the individual being identified and arrested by law enforcement. In his email, Brewer remarked on a disciplinary action being taken against Justin Calhoon:

“All Iowa students are expected to follow the Code of Student Life, which sets standards for student behavior and conduct. While the outcome of these investigations are considered confidential, discipline is based on the severity of the violation.”

While the Wednesday incident led to Justin Calhoon’s arrest, the student faced charges for another incident that happened on October 27, according to The Iowa Pulse.

Justin Calhoon charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief

After being arrested for flipping over a TPUSA table at the UIowa campus, the 19-year-old student faced five simple misdemeanor charges for two separate cases, as reported by The Iowa Pulse. Calhoon is facing two counts of disorderly conduct for disturbing a lawful assembly or meeting.

At the same time, the other charges include one count of 5th-degree criminal mischief and two counts of 3rd-degree harassment. The Iowa Pulse confirmed that Justin Calhoon was released without bond and is under “no-contact orders” in both cases. The student will face non-jury trials in March next year.

The reports of Calhoon’s arrest also made their way to social media. Later, the official Instagram and Facebook handles of the TPUSA chapter at UIowa shared an update while posting about the arrest of the student who flipped over the table. The post read:

“Well it was sure a successful day of tabling despite the table flipping we had (but justice is being served)!”

The account added:

“We had a lot of people interested in our chapter today AND signed up, which is amazing! This chapter will only continue to grow and we have a lot of amazing things planned for our chapter for the rest of the semester and year! Keep showing up everyone, and God bless!”

A similar incident occurred previously at Illinois State University, where a teacher's assistant reportedly overturned a TPUSA table and tore down flyers. According to Fox News, the individual was fired.