Megyn Kelly cracks up after Tucker Carlson says he would consider suicide if he had a daughter like Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tucker Carlson's appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show on Thursday (November 6) has been gaining traction for multiple reasons, one of which was his comments on recently deceased Dick Cheney.

When Kelly asked Carlson about Cheney, he claimed to have known him "well," and complimented the late former Vice President on his fishing and hunting skills.

The political commentator also jokingly brought up Cheney mistakenly shooting attorney Harry Whittington with a gauge shotgun during a quail hunt (in February 2006).

Carlson then went on to criticize the late politician's daughter, Liz Cheney, which made Megyn Kelly crack up, as he said:

"He raised a very repulsive daughter, which I think is bad. And just on the downside, I've got a bunch of daughters. They're just fine people, and I'm more proud of them than of anything in my life. And if I had a daughter like Liz Cheney, I don't believe in suicide but I would consider it."

Right before his comments on Cheney, Tucker also said something about death and humility that has caught the attention of many:

"If you're not back on your heels a little bit in the face of death... and sort of humble in the face of it, then you're not really in touch with your best parts."

For the unversed, Dick Cheney passed away earlier this month - on November 3 - following complications of vascular disease and pnuemonia.

Meanwhile, his daughter, Liz Cheney served as a Congresswoman from Wyoming, but was ousted by the GOP after she voted for Trump's impeachment, blaming his for the Capitol riot during the vote counting of the. 2020 elections.

Despite being Republicans, the Cheneys have been strong opposers of President Trump. Liz even endorsed Kamala Harris' election campaign in 2024.​

Tucker Carlson also defended his latest Nick Fuentes interview

While Carlson's reaction to Dick Cheney's death and his daughter might've amused some, the part of his conversation with Megyn Kelly that has been gaining the most traction is about Nick Fuentes.

When Kelly asked Tucker people wanted to know why he didn't bring up any of the "vile" things Fuentes had said in the past in their conversation, the commentator responded with:

"Do your own interview the way that you want to do it. You’re not my editor. Buzz off. I mean, I don’t know. You want to go yell at Nick Fuentes? I’ll give you his cell. Call him and go sit and yell at him and feel virtuous or whatever. That’s up to you."

​For the unversed, Carlson interviewed the extreme rightist on his show last month (on October 27), with their conversation not only going viral but also attracting a strong backlash from the masses.