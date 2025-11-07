Who is Alex Rodriguez dating now? Former baseball star’s relationships and more as ex-wife opens up about struggles

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez (Image via Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Rodriguez Nicolas, claimed that he was so "entrenched in baseball" that he "stunted when it came to the natural development of a person," in the first episode of HBO's Alex vs ARod, which premiered on Thursday, November 6.

"He was a sweet guy. He had a really big heart. But he was so stunted when it came to the natural development of a person. He was so entrenched in baseball. He was told that’s what he was going to do for so long, and it’s all he did," she said.

The couple married in 2002 and welcomed daughters Natasha, 20, and Ella, 17. Years later, after their divorce in 2008, Alex began dating Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2022, who has two daughters, Bella and Savanah, from a previous relationship with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro.

Born on February 14, 1980, in Canada, Cordeiro is a fitness instructor and the founder of JACFIT (a six-week transformation challenge program), and a women’s health & fitness transformation expert, according to her Instagram bio.

Her Instagram account also features her competing in fitness competitions, such as the Canadian Physique Alliance figure category, just five months after giving birth to her first daughter, along with other posts highlighting her fitness journey.

According to Oxygen, Cordeiro holds a bachelor's degree in science and honors in nursing from the University of Windsor. In a 2022 interview, she told the outlet that when she "ventured into the world of weight lifting" and "immediately fell in love" with it.

"This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals," she added.

She also shared that she includes her daughters in her fitness competitions because she "wants them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals," and "exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle."

"We have conversations about all the aspects that go into fitness. We talk about the difference between being skinny and being strong and fit. I make it a priority to educate them about all the positive and negative aspects of fitness and encourage them to their insight," she added.

"Baseball was all he did": Cynthia Rodriguez Nicolas on how baseball shaped Alex Rodriguez's life

Furthermore, in the aforementioned Alex vs ARod episode, Cynthia Rodriguez claimed that the retired baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, was "a creature of habit and baseball was all he did."

"Alex is a creature of habit and baseball was all he did. If he wasn’t hitting, he was throwing. If he wasn’t throwing, he was running. If he wasn’t running, he was watching videos of different pitchers, studying. He was all in," she said.

She explained how Alex missed out on normal life experiences that "we go through as children into young adulthood that mold us and shape us," and suggested that having to provide for his parents and half-siblings likely played a role.

"I could see where his family gave him the position of the head of the family at a very young age," she said.

Cynthia also claimed to be unaware of Alex's baseball profession when they first met, admitting:

"I had no idea who he was. I didn’t follow baseball. I wasn’t into baseball. I had no clue. He would approach me in the gym. He was really interested in my college life, I guess because he didn’t have one."

According to HBO, Alex vs. ARod, a three-part docuseries, explores the "dualities of one of the most polarising figures in sports," Alex Rodriguez