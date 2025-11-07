Tyler Bowyer refutes the conspiracy theory that TPUSA was in on Charlie Kirk's murder because the UVU campus stop was approved in July

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, and that has sparked a number of conspiracy theories since then. One recent theory that popped up on social media was that his murder was somehow orchestrated by his own organization, Turning Point USA.

Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative commentator, took to X and explained how this conspiracy theory surfaced. Stuckey wrote that according to claims, the UVU campus stop was only approved in July, and that apparently was a short time before the event that was to be held in September. She further wrote,

"That's not true. Charlie texted me at the end of August for a campus event in early November. That's about 2 months out. And the reason he didn't specify which campus is because they didn't even know yet."

This tweet grabbed Tyler Bowyer's attention, and he too chimed in on this viral conspiracy theory. According to Bowyer, many universities would not permit booking the place before a certain date, particularly when the school year begins. Bowyer continued in the tweet,

"The @TPUSA Tours team and the local chapters are usually prepared and waiting on pins and needles to reserve space as soon as campuses will allow."

He even described the conspiracy theory to be "poorly crafted." Many netizens further shared their opinions on the tweet. While some asked further questions addressing Bowyer, others believed that the conspiracy theories were going a little too far.

Candace Owens shared her opinion on the tweet posted by Allie Beth Stuckey about Charlie Kirk's event at UVU

As previously mentioned, Allie Beth Stuckey took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and refuted the ongoing conspiracy theory surrounding Charlie Kirk's death. However, podcaster Candace Owens seemingly had a different point of view. She responded to the tweet and wrote,

"Asking someone to join you on stage after the event has been established has absolutely nothing to do with anything. You are just completely wrong here, Allie—I know how these tour stops work. It takes awhile for the students to even get the administrative approval. These things don’t come together in six weeks. Full stop."

Candace's tweet further garnered a massive response on the social media platform. Many questioned her take and claimed that she had accused almost everybody of being somehow involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination. Some netizens even claimed that it was not uncommon for such events to take place last minute.

According to The New York Times, Candace has shared other conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's death. She once claimed that there was a "trapdoor" near the place where Kirk was shot. She even wondered if investigating officers considered the possibility that Kirk was shot from below and the suspect escaped through an underground tunnel system. Owens added,

"I’m theorizing because I have a right to. I have a right to think."

As of now, authorities have identified the suspected gunman as a 22-year-old man named Tyler Robinson. According to reports, Robinson also faces charges like aggravated murder in connection to Charlie Kirk's assassination.