What is the Taylor Swift necklace controversy? Opalite lightning bolt merch conspiracy erupts online

Taylor Swift's merch (Photo: taylorswift)

Taylor Swift is going viral for her new merch. Various content creators claim that the sold-out Opalite lightning bolt necklace allegedly resembles the Nazi symbol, SS Bolts.

According to ADL, the symbol is derived from Schutzstaffel (SS), a major paramilitary organization in Nazi Germany. The lightning bolt symbol is now used by White supremacists and neo-Nazis.

According to the singer's website, the viral merch necklace has a lightning bolt design, an "Opalite" star charm, and a Taylor Swift charm. It is made with clear cubic zirconia stones and a synthetic opal stone.

The chain is made of stainless steel, electroplated with 18K gold. It is priced at $35 and is currently sold out on the website.

As netizens pointed out the alleged resemblance, some internet users claim that Swift is reportedly dog-whistling, which means using coded or suggestive language to garner support from a particular group and not provoking others.

Listen to this to get an idea of the insanity that occurred last week…. pic.twitter.com/6TkbG7PkJH — Exposing ❤️‍🔥 (@LifeofaTroll6) October 13, 2025

Some fans stated that the conspiracy theory was too far-fetched, and the necklace has a lightning bolt design because Swift's song Opalite mentions lightning strikes.

"All those behind these pr machines obviously want swifties to stop supporting her but actually this just makes her fandom more solid and stronger by weeding out the fake ones (we're reverting back during Lover era)," one netizen wrote.

"I can get why the inveterate dog-whistlers on the loony right would think this, but any sane person with even a bit of contextual knowledge would realize it's projection on their part," another fan added.

"Just saw someone on my TikTok timeline talking about how the opalite necklace Taylor was selling is a Nazi dog whistle because of the lightening bolts when the song literally goes 'you were dancing through the lightening strikes,'" another netizen wrote.

Taylor Swift's new docuseries will be released in December 2025

The pop star announced on Good Morning America on October 13, 2025, that her new docuseries based on her The Eras Tour will be released soon. The documentary titled The End of an Era would have six episodes.

Along with Taylor Swift's backstage footage, the new docuseries will also feature concert preparation and her interactions with The Eras Tour opening acts, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as guest performers Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The trailer has been released. Taylor Swift uploaded the trailer on her Instagram, and in the caption, she noted that she and her team wanted to capture the "most important and intense chapter."

The End of an Era will be released on Disney+ on December 12, 2025. The same day, the singer's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show will be released as well.

The concert film will feature the entire Tortured Poets Department set.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has not addressed the Opalite lightning bolt nazi merch conspiracy theory. Some netizens have claimed that the singer is allegedly a racist.

However, it is all online speculation. Stay tuned for more updates.