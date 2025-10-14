Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

A scene from Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

Bridgerton season 4, the upcoming installment of the romantic period drama created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix, will be released on the streaming platform in two parts. The first part is scheduled to release in the United States on January 29, 2026, while Part 2 is set to drop on February 26.

Based on the novel series of the same name written by Julia Quinn, Season 4 of the show is expected to focus on Benedict Bridgerton, the middle son of the titular family, who has artistic inclinations. While he is reluctant to settle down, a fateful meeting with a mysterious “Lady in Silver” will force him to ponder the subject in a different light. The season is based on Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman.

The show has been a runaway hit for the platform and has also garnered widespread critical acclaim. On the film and television rating platform Rotten Tomatoes, it has received an 84% score from the critics.

Release schedule of Bridgerton season 4

Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? We shall find out soon enough… Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26. pic.twitter.com/A9t8FDOC58 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 13, 2025

In the United States, Bridgerton season 4 will premiere in two parts: Part 1 is scheduled to air on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 will follow on February 26, 2026. This staggered release structure allows audiences to binge on and savor the first half of the new season before the remaining episodes are released.

Exploring the plot of Bridgerton season 4

One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026. pic.twitter.com/6sUh7TLpSn — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 29, 2025

Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton season 4 will center around Benedict Bridgerton. The announcement was made through the streamer’s Instagram account, teasing fans with a nod to Julia Quinn’s original novels. In the books, Benedict’s story unfolds as he meets and falls in love with a mysterious woman during a masked ball, a romantic and secretive encounter that sets the stage for his love story. This reveal has sparked excitement among fans eager to see Benedict’s journey take center stage in the next chapter of the Bridgerton saga.

If Bridgerton season 4 stays true to Julia Quinn’s original novels, the story will follow Benedict Bridgerton as he falls deeply in love with Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of an earl. Despite her noble bloodline, Sophie is forced into servitude by her cruel stepmother, mirroring a classic Cinderella-like tale. Their love story is expected to explore themes of identity, class divide, and destiny, as Benedict learns to look beyond social status in his pursuit of true love.

The official logline is as follows: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Meet the cast members of Bridgerton season 4

My, my… It seems as though someone has finally caught the attention of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 4 arrives 2026. pic.twitter.com/YDBLBSv5SC — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2025

Yerin Ha is cast as Sophie Baek (originally Sophie Beckett in the novels), a maid with a mysterious background who becomes Benedict’s love interest. Katie Leung joins as Lady Araminta Gun, a twice-widowed mother eager to marry off her daughters in society.

Michelle Mao plays Rosamund Li, the elder daughter of Lady Gun, who is beautiful, vain and determined to gain her mother’s approval and Benedict's attention. Isabella Wei is Posy Li, Rosamund’s younger, kinder sister, who is excitable and often overshares.

These actors join the returning ensemble, which includes Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and others.

Where to watch Bridgerton season 4 online?

This season, unmask your true love. Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26. pic.twitter.com/jk3Iup3CLy — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 13, 2025

Bridgerton season 4 will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, where viewers can access all episodes as they become available. Netflix offers several subscription tiers: Standard with Ads, priced at $7.99/month, Standard (ad-free), at $17.99/month, and Premium, at $24.99/month, which includes 4K streaming and additional simultaneous streams.

