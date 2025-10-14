Who is Darius McCrary? Everything to know about The Young and the Restless star following his arrest

Darius McCrary (Image via Instagram/ @dariusmccrary)

Darius McCrary is an American actor, singer and producer, widely recognized for his long-running role as Edward "Eddie" Winslow on the popular 1990s sitcom Family Matters. In addition to his iconic work as the eldest Winslow brother, McCreary has had an extensive career in film and television.

The actor also starred as Malcolm Winters on the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless. McCurry portrayed Malcolm Winters from December 2009 to October 2011, appearing as a regular cast member on the show.

Anyhow, Darius was recently taken into custody on an out-of-state felony warrant by the US Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Everything to know about Darius McCrary's recent arrest

Reports confirmed by People magazine indicate that Darius McCrary remains in custody in a San Diego jail following his arrest on October 5.

According to booking records, he was arrested on a felony charge classified as a "fugitive arrest" and is currently being held without bail. The nature of a "fugitive arrest" means the detention was made in California based on an outstanding felony warrant issued by another state.

According to reports, the felony warrant was issued out of Michigan and is connected to a missed court appearance concerning an ongoing dispute over unpaid child support, according to a statement from McCrary’s representative, Ann Barlow.

According to US Today, his representative stated that the notice to appear in Michigan Court was allegedly mailed to McCrary's P.O. Box, giving him only three days' notice. McCrary’s representative claims he was unable to check his P.O. Box until the day after the court date because he was ill with COVID-19, and that he immediately notified the judge with a doctor's note.

Furthermore, his representative stated that at the time of the arrest, McCrary was near the border because he was partnering with a real estate developer who was building homes for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico, adding that he was "doing a good deed when he discovered he had a felony warrant."

This is not the first time the actor has faced legal issues related to child support. His legal troubles stem from his 2019 finalized divorce from his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner, with whom he shares a daughter, Zoey.

In their divorce settlement, Darius McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support and child-care costs. He was also ordered to complete alcohol/drug abuse and batterers' intervention classes within twelve months, and Brawner was granted full legal and physical custody of their daughter.

McCrary was arrested for failure to pay child support in Michigan in 2015 and again in November 2023, where he allegedly owed over $52,000 in back payments dating back to March 2019.

Following the 2023 arrest, he pleaded not guilty to the felony charges and was released on a $13,197.01 bond with GPS monitoring.

Regarding the current legal status, as per Fox News, McCrary’s first court hearing in San Diego is scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025. He has not yet been sentenced and remains jailed without bail pending this appearance. The court hearing will likely address the extradition process for the outstanding felony warrant in Michigan.

His legal team is expected to address the missed court appearance and the circumstances surrounding his arrest during the hearing. The full details of the charges and the next steps in the legal process are anticipated to become clearer after his scheduled appearance on Wednesday.