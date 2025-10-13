What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 13, 2025

Kyle Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless which aired on October 13, 2025, Noah Newman fought for his life after a car crash in Los Angeles. The tragedy brought back painful memories of Cassie’s death, leaving Sharon and Nick devastated.

In Genoa City, Cane Ashby and Phyllis Summers formed an uneasy alliance at the GCAC. While Cane wanted to rebuild his image, Phyllis seemed unsure whether to help him or use the situation to her advantage.

At Newman Media, Chelsea and Adam were happy about their article on Cane, not realizing it could lead to more problems. Victoria and Kyle argued about Claire’s decisions, hinting that more drama was on the way, possibly reaching Los Angeles.

Sharon and Nick’s worst nightmare returns

The Young and the Restless episode began with Chelsea and Adam at Newman Media, excited about the success of their article exposing Cane and Colin Atkinson. Their excitement faded when Nick arrived, warning them that Cane was furious and planning to strike back with his own story. Though they acted confident, both Chelsea and Adam were uneasy.

Nick was more focused on Noah, sensing something was wrong after his recent trip to Los Angeles. Sharon felt the same, so they decided to go there together to check on their son. Chelsea and Adam supported Nick’s choice and promised to back him up if Victor disagreed.

At the Newman Ranch, Victor and Nikki were talking with Victoria about Cane’s threats. Victor said he wasn’t too worried but knew Cane could cause problems. When Nick told him about going to L.A., Victor resisted at first but changed his mind after seeing Nick’s concern for Noah.

Sharon called crying that Noah had been in a terrible car crash. The news brought back painful memories of Cassie’s death. Victor quickly arranged the Newman jet, and Nick flew to Los Angeles to be with Sharon and Noah, leaving Victor and Nikki heartbroken and afraid that history was repeating itself.

Cane and Phyllis’s dangerous connection

While the Newman family dealt with heartbreak, Cane and Phyllis met at the GCAC bar to plan damage control. After the article ruined his reputation, Cane wanted to change how people saw him and prove he wasn’t the man the media portrayed. He even talked about winning back Lily Winters.

Phyllis doubted his motives, unsure if he was being honest or just trying to spin the story. Cane offered to let her use his AI software but she pretended not to care, then later changed her mind and got closer to him. Their conversation turned flirty, almost leading to a kiss.

Phyllis eventually said she might help him fix his image if he trusted her with the software. Cane refused, not knowing if she was serious or just playing him. After she left, he called Lily’s voicemail, just to hear her voice, showing how lonely and desperate he still was.

Victoria, Kyle, and the Los Angeles connection

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea and Adam were celebrating their article’s success when Victoria arrived to pick up food. She joined them and the talk quickly turned to her daughter, Claire, who was in Los Angeles with Holden Novak, whom Chelsea and Adam knew was connected to Cane. Victoria admitted she was worried but wanted to trust Claire’s choices.

Soon after, Kyle arrived and joined the talk, saying he also didn’t trust Holden. When he spoke to Victoria alone, he asked for Claire’s address in L.A., saying he wanted to protect her and win her back. Victoria said no and reminded him that Claire needed space to make her own choices.

Kyle was upset and planned to find another way to reach her. His jealousy and determination showed that more trouble was coming, especially with Noah’s accident and Cane’s plans already causing problems.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.