90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Darcey’s dad expresses concern over her relationship with Georgi

Darcey from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@darceysilva)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired a new episode on October 12, 2025, titled You’re Not a Kid Anymore, Dorothy.

It saw Darcey receive a wake-up call from her father, as he expressed his concerns about her relationship with Georgi.

He also pointed out the issues in their relationship, noting that certain aspects of their dynamic stood out as a “red flag” to him.

One such thing that bothered him was Darcey’s habit of involving him in conversations as a way to pressure Georgi to do what she wanted.



“You’re adults. You’re old enough to manage your relationships. You have to learn not to take me into your conversations,” he explained.



However, Darcey remained adamant about her way of things, saying Georgi delayed his rent payments whenever she asked him to pay his share.

Upon hearing that, her father lost his calm, describing Darcey’s marriage as an “argument.”

He criticized the choices she had made up to that point and urged her to take action if she wanted to save her marriage.

His concerns were significant, as he admitted he could not see Georgi as a long-term partner for her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Darcey wants her marriage to work despite her father’s concerns







After Darcey and Stacey arrived at their father’s house in Connecticut, he called them in for a private meeting, during which he shared his concerns about Darcey’s marriage.

However, before he expressed his take, he asked Darcey where she stood in her relationship with Georgi.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star revealed that their relationship worsened after she traveled to Bulgaria to meet with Georgi’s parents.



“You know the way I left Bulgaria wasn’t the way that I wanted to. You know, we had a blowout. I decided to walk away,” she added.



Darcey further mentioned that Georgi acted as if she were not a part of his life and that she was unable to get through to him.

Upon hearing that, Darcey’s father pointed out their relationship’s “red flag,” saying:



“It’s when you copy me on your communication texts, be it via email or be it a text to kind of drive him to do the things that you want him to do that he’s not doing.”



Darcey became defensive, calling out Georgi’s habit of not paying his share of the rent on time.

Her father, however, was not pleased with her complaints.

As a result, he reminded her that she should have seen this coming since she used to be his “sugar mama.”

At that point, he lost his calm and called Darcey’s relationship a “whole f**king argument.”

He then compared her marriage to his own, saying that he divorced their mother after arguing every day for 15 years.

Warning Darcey that she was on the same track as him, he urged her to take action if she wanted a better outcome.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Cameras, Darcey recalled her parents’ divorce and stated that she did not want the same for herself, although she saw similar patterns in her marriage as well.



“I want this marriage to work ‘cause I love him, but I want to know that he loves me,” she added.



Her father ultimately asked her to speak to Georgi to understand what he wanted from her and their relationship.

However, before she did that, he wanted Darcey to figure out her expectations and demands from the relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates.