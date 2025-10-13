Where to follow Love Is Blind star Kalybriah on Instagram? Age, job, and more details explored

Kalybriah from Love Is Blind (Image via Instagram @kalybriah)

Love Is Blind returned for its ninth season on October 1, 2025, featuring singles from Denver, Colorado, who are ready to test whether love can truly be blind.

Among them is Kalybriah “KB” Haskin, a 29-year-old social worker and Virgo, known for her thoughtful personality and strong communication values. Fans can follow her on Instagram at @kalybriah, where she shares glimpses of her life, travels, and experiences from the show.

Her profile describes her as a “Travel MSW” and proudly lists her as part of Love Is Blind Season 9.

Kalybriah is passionate about meaningful conversation and says she values men who genuinely listen. As she put it,

“They should love me for who I am today and be willing to love me when I am a new person in five years.” She also admits that she tends to “fall in love with potential and stay too long after seeing red flags,” a mindset she’s working to change during the experiment.

Kalybriah’s journey of growth and boundaries in Love Is Blind

Before joining Love Is Blind, Kalybriah Haskin went through a personal transformation. She described being on a healing journey and practicing abstinence for eight months before entering the show.

“I went in [practicing] abstinence for eight months prior to the show,” she shared in an interview with PEOPLE.

When she connected with Edmond Harvey in the pods, Kalybriah was upfront about her decision to wait until marriage for intimacy. “I thought it would’ve been blindsiding to not have told him that before,” she said. “He understood. He said he agreed.”

However, once they got to Mexico, tension arose when Edmond revealed her boundary to the other contestants.

Feeling hurt and disrespected, Kalybriah stood firm in her choice. “It was important to stand my ground about that,” she said, adding,

“It’s almost like you saying you deserve my body, and that’s not the case.”

During the heated moment, Edmond became emotional and began to cry, which unsettled her. “Why are you the one crying right now?” she asked.

Kalybriah eventually left the room to take space for herself, choosing to sleep on the balcony. “I needed some fresh air because that was a lot to take in,” she recalled. Through it all, she emphasized her boundaries and self-respect, saying clearly, “You can’t manipulate me.”

Kalybriah’s role in Love Is Blind Season 9 and what’s ahead

As one of the key faces of Love Is Blind Season 9, Kalybriah’s connection with Edmond Harvey started with deep emotional chemistry in the pods, but challenges arose once the conversations moved into the real world.

The conflict in Mexico, where Edmond questioned her boundaries, became one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Reflecting on the experience, Kalybriah shared that she had been honest with Edmond from the beginning.

“I didn’t bring it up once in the pod. I brought it up multiple times, at least two or three times, and he said he understood.”

She expressed disappointment that her private words were brought into a group discussion, saying, “Something I told you in confidence was thrown up in my face.”

Despite the emotional strain, Kalybriah remained calm and reflective. She said she tries to be understanding, even in conflict: “I just tried to resonate with him. I try not to argue. I’m like, ‘Let’s get to the bottom line here.’” Her composure and honesty have made her one of the more self-aware participants of the season.

Looking ahead, viewers are eager to see how her relationship evolves as the next episodes premiere on October 8, October 15, and October 22, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.