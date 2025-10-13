"I will make it work" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Matt stays determined as pregnant Jasmine faces possible deportation

Matt and Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, episode 15, Matt affirmed his determination to stay by Jasmine’s side amid her immigration uncertainty.

Following a tense meeting with an attorney, Jasmine expressed fears of deportation, while Matt assured her of his commitment, saying,

“But we’re going to work at it. Whatever it takes. If I have to pull my hair out, I’ll make it work for us somehow.”

Despite the legal setbacks and Jasmine’s emotional distress during pregnancy, Matt maintained that he would find a way to resolve the situation and keep their family together.

Matt’s determination to support Jasmine amid deportation concerns on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine expresses fear after the lawyer’s update

After meeting with the attorney, Jasmine told Matt that she believed deportation might be inevitable. Speaking to her pet, she expressed that they were likely to be "departed," while Matt quickly told her to stop saying that in an attempt to calm her.

Jasmine conveyed that this result seemed probable, thus indicating her concern over the matter. Speaking about the incident, Jasmine said that the consultation with the attorney made her "overwhelmed." She mentioned that she and Matt spent the day with the lawyer, who provided them with a lot of information, but not very good news.

She added that Matt was also worried, acknowledging the seriousness of their predicament. Later, Jasmine told Matt that the local laws added to her anxiety. She said,

“You hear the lawyer. She’s a local, different from us. We have no freaking idea about the regulations in this state. Since this is where I live, you know what? Gino could claim that the baby is his baby.”

Matt acknowledged the concern, replying that the other man could put his last name on the kid, describing it as a "lot."

Matt reassures Jasmine of his commitment

While Jasmine wept over the uncertainty of her immigration case, Matt tried to calm her by letting her know that he would support her.

She was so anxious about the possibility of a "deportation" situation during her pregnancy that she asked him if he would help her, implying that she needed assistance in case something like that occurred.

Matt responded,

“Mama, I love you, and you’re closer to me than any woman has ever been. You’re carrying my child, so you’re my family. You understand? And you have to take care of the people in your family.”

After that, Matt thought about how different his point of view was now that he had found out about the pregnancy. When Jasmine first broke the news to him that she was expecting he was, first of all, "scared" and didn't know what to say, but later he was able to see that it was time to show his responsibility and man up.

He went on to say that he was determined to protect both Jasmine and the baby, regardless of the legal steps that might be taken. He promised that more "energy, time, and money" which he could give in court.

Jasmine reflects on her emotional state

Jasmine recounted being spiritually depleted but concentrated on her pregnancy. In a secluded scene, she communicated that the infant was just touching her, emphasizing the way the baby "responded" with her motions.

Jasmine, speaking to the camera, said that she was physically and emotionally 'weak.' She was out of the house and restless, having not seen her family in a year; they were very dear to her, and she missed them greatly.

Despite feeling uncertain about the future, she stated her intention to stay strong for her daughter:

“Even though I feel weak, I want to be strong for my daughter. I don’t have any other option.”

Stay tuned for more updates.