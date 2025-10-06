"Go back to Panama": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Gino accuses Jasmine of using him for a green card

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 episode 14 was released on October 5, 2025.

Titled You Play With Matches, You Get Burned, the episode featured a heated exchange between Gino and Jasmine.

During this confrontation, Gino demanded that Jasmine return the $70,000 he had spent on her, accusing her of using him and committing marriage fraud solely for a green card.

He even threatened Jasmine with deportation, saying:



“Go back to Panama, and I would be happy.”



Jasmine was not only shocked by the allegations but was also moved to tears, as she pleaded with Gino to leave her alone.

However, Gino was not ready to back off and was determined to make Jasmine pay for everything she had made him go through, especially since getting pregnant with Matt’s baby.

Gino criticized her for having someone else’s child when they had plans to start a family together. However, Jasmine disagreed, pointing out that he never wanted to get intimate with her.

Regardless, Gino stood his ground, accusing her of scamming him. Jasmine became more emotional when she found out that he had already alerted the immigration officials about her and that she would soon hear from them.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Jasmine crashes out after Gino threatens her with deportation







In one segment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode, Jasmine called Gino to hear what he had written in his letter to her.

The letter started on a positive note with Gino recalling how they spent the initial years of their relationship in love with each other and hopeful about building a future together.

However, he believed things changed once Jasmine arrived in Michigan.



“You treated me horribly daily, and it was as so you never really wanted to be with me,” he said.



The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star then pointed out that he found the timing of her receiving the green card and sleeping at Matt’s house “very significant.”

According to his logic, Jasmine had used him to come to the United States and obtain a green card.



“This was the biggest mistake of my life,” Gino added.



He further criticized her for betraying, blindsiding and hurting him during their relationship.

Shortly after, Gino began listing the money Jasmine owed him, taking her by surprise. He claimed that she owed him $40,000 for the money he transferred to Panama, $10,000 for the wedding, $1225 for a green card, $500 for the visa, $10,000 for the work on the K1 visa and the green card and $5000 for a divorce lawyer.

With that, he demanded that Jasmine pay him $70,000. Gino stated that she never intended to be with him and that their wedding was a “f**king scam.” Consequently, he accused her of committing “marriage fraud.”

Jasmine argued that she had not done anything criminal, but only married him and the marriage did not work. But Gino argued otherwise.



“That is criminal because the marriage was never true,” he said.



Jasmine started to cry more and more, as she reminisced about their past. She further criticized him for threatening her with deportation when he knew she was carrying a child, which was not supposed to be under so much stress.

Regardless, Gino stood his ground, refusing to go back on his words. The two of them went back and forth, with Jasmine concluding that he hated her.

She hung up on him while he said that he would take action right away.

Stay tuned for more updates.