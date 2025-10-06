Couples clash over mentalities and support at the Love Is Blind: France reunion

Teddy Riner and his partner Luthna (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France aired its reunion episode on October 5, 2025, on Netflix.

The special gathered all the couples from the season to discuss their experiences during and after the show. Participants talked about their time in the pods, at the retreat, and after returning home, while the hosts asked them to share how their relationships had developed.

Many cast members used the reunion to clarify what happened after the finale. They spoke about different ways of thinking, how they managed stress and how much support they gave or received from their partners.

Kim and Thomas discussed their separation, Tatiana explained why her relationship with Yannick did not continue, and Chloe shared how hesitation affected her marriage to Alexandre. Other couples also explained their choices.

The reunion offered viewers a clearer timeline of how relationships shifted after filming. It showed where mentalities and support aligned or did not align, and how those factors influenced decisions.

The episode was hosted by Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus, who guided each segment and asked questions about life after the show.

Clash of perspectives and different mentalities among the cast members of Love Is Blind: France

Kim spoke about her separation from Thomas in the reunion and said,

“We also have two very different mentalities.”

She explained how their values and decision-making styles did not fit well together and how that made compromise difficult. Thomas agreed that they had tried, but the differences became too large to overcome.

Tatiana described how she and Yannick had different expectations of roles and responsibilities. She said that she didn’t "feel heard, and she really didn’t feel supported.” She explained that she expected a more balanced sharing of responsibilities, but did not experience it.

Hosts asked other couples, including Julie and Charles, about similar differences.

Charles said he needed space after the wedding to think, while Julie saw this as a sign of a mismatch in how they both understood partnership. Across the Love Is Blind: France reunion, participants explained how small decisions, communication styles and expectations of emotional effort built up over time and led to disagreements.

Changes in support after the Love Is Blind: France finale

Chloe’s segment in Love Is Blind: France focused on hesitation and its effects. She said,

“There was a lot of hesitation and moments that were difficult for me. I went through all the stages.” She explained that she developed strong feelings but did not feel the same level of support from Alexandre.

Alexandre said he had unresolved doubts and that his feelings did not deepen as he expected after the wedding. When asked why he went ahead with marriage despite uncertainty, he said he wanted to give the relationship a chance.

Chloe said that they both tried to resolve their differences but eventually accepted that they could not.

Tatiana also described how she asked for collaboration from Yannick, but often felt she did not get it. Kim said that during stressful moments, she did not always feel supported in ways she expected.

Other couples mentioned similar experiences, saying that when support felt absent, it increased distance and made it harder to stay together. Love Is Blind: France reunion showed that relationships were shaped not only by major conflicts but also by how partners responded to daily needs for support.



