Love Is Blind: France Reunion: Chloé and Alexandre’s relationship status revealed

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

The debut season of Love Is Blind: France concluded on October 5, 2025, with the release of its reunion special, featuring the final six couples from the experiment.

Chloé and Alexandre were one of the couples who attended the reunion. Viewers had seen them get married during the finale.

However, contrary to expectations, they revealed that although they were officially married, they had separated.



“Unfortunately, we’re still married, but we’ve separated,” Chloé said.



It was a shocking update as it triggered a few gasps from the audience. Like everyone else, the hosts were eager to find out what had happened between them.

Chloé explained that it was Alexandre’s hesitation to love her that triggered it all.

She confessed that she had fallen in love with him quickly. But it was not the same for Alexandre. She explained that their marriage fell apart because her feelings were not reciprocated.

Alexandre agreed, admitting that his feelings for Chloé did not grow like he had hoped they would.

Regardless, they were pleased to have met each other and gone through the experiment together.

Love Is Blind: France star Alexandre thanks Chloé for being by his side







After Chloé disclosed that she and Alexandre were no longer together, despite being officially married, it piqued the hosts’ curiosity.

When they asked her what had happened, the Love Is Blind: France star said:



“I think that throughout the adventure and the experience, you saw that I very quickly fell in love with Alexandre. With you. Alexandre hesitated.”



Chloé continued, stating that “there was a lot of hesitation” and moments that were difficult for her.

As a result of that, she went through “all the stages,” facing different challenges at different stages of their marriage.



“I was angry. You know that. I was angry. I was sad. I was confused,” she detailed.



Although it was “hard,” Chloé did not give up. She believed they could turn things around. Moreover, to her, Alexandre was "worth" all the trouble.

But even then, things went south, because Alexandre was unable to meet her emotional needs.

According to her, to be ready for love, one had to love oneself, which she assumed Alexandre was unable to do.

Chloé mentioned that he perhaps had “some things to work out.”

Alexandre agreed with her standpoint and stated that he expected to develop even more feelings for her after their wedding. However, that was not the case.



“I think deep down, I had some unresolved doubts still. And I shared them with you. It might be a bit reductive, but it ended our story,” he said.



Upon hearing that, the Love Is Blind: France host asked Alexandre why he said yes at the wedding if he was not prepared for marriage.

He explained that he wanted to give their relationship a chance, since they were a compatible couple.

In the concluding segment, Chloé confessed that she still harbored feelings for Alexandre and that he would always have a place in her heart.

She added that she did not regret her choices and would do it again if given the chance.

As for Alexandre, he was grateful to her for giving him “so much time and listening so much” because it helped him unblock certain things in his life.

Chloé and Alexandre were one of the two couples who got married in the finale. The other pair, Julie and Charles, also ended their marriage due to conflicting needs.

Stay tuned for more updates.