Jonathan reveals he is now dating fellow contestant Alice during Love Is Blind: France reunion

Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France reunion aired on October 5, 2025, bringing together all the participants from season one to revisit their journeys in the social experiment.

Hosted by Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus, the episode featured both married couples and singles reflecting on their relationships after the show.

One of the main highlights of the reunion came when Jonathan revealed that he is now dating fellow contestant Alice.

The announcement came after a discussion about his previous relationship with Cynthia, which ended after filming.

During the conversation, Jonathan agreed that their relationship had been challenging and mentioned that they had attempted to reconnect after the show.

Cynthia said she felt they were “not aligned” and that she had put in more effort than Jonathan.

Jonathan then shared that he had since started a new relationship with Alice, describing their connection as something that “happened naturally” outside the pods.

The rest of the cast reacted with surprise as Jonathan confirmed he hoped to “start a family with Alice.”

Relationship updates and new connections in Love Is Blind: France

Love Is Blind: France reunion featured updates from the couples who got married at the end of season one: Charles and Julie, and Chloe and Alexandre, as well as other participants who formed or ended relationships after the show.

Charles and Julie opened the discussion by confirming that their marriage ended shortly after the wedding.

Julie revealed that Charles asked her to leave their shared home just a month after they were married.

Charles said, “I needed my space,” and added that the decision marked the beginning of their separation.

Julie also said that Charles contacted another woman four days after their wedding, while Charles explained that he wanted a fresh start.

He later apologized to Julie, saying he was “sorry,” which she acknowledged during the discussion.

Kim and Thomas spoke next, confirming that they were no longer together but remained on good terms. Kim said they had “very different mindsets,” and Thomas shared that they still checked in with each other’s families.

Later in the episode, Jonathan and Cynthia discussed their past relationship. Cynthia stated, “We were not aligned, and I was putting in too much work.” Jonathan agreed and added, “I should have left earlier.”

He then revealed his relationship with Alice, another contestant from the show, saying, “I’m in a relationship with Alice.” He also mentioned that he hoped to build a future with her.

Reflections from other participants of Love Is Blind: France

The reunion also revisited the stories of other couples and singles from Love Is Blind: France season one.

Tatiana and Yannick shared that they struggled after the experiment due to communication and lifestyle differences. Tatiana said she felt “overwhelmed” and was “living three lives” as a mother, entrepreneur, and partner.

She added, “I didn’t feel heard.” Yannick responded that he tried to meet her needs, while Tatiana confirmed she was currently single.

Galien appeared later in the episode and addressed his removal from the show, explaining that he “broke the rules” by speaking to someone outside the experiment after deciding he would leave.

He said, “I broke the rules only because in my mind I made up I was going to leave the experiment.”

Sarah, another participant, reflected on her behavior during the pods and said she had “a few regrets” about the way she spoke about other contestants.

Kim apologized to Charles for a past argument, and Sabrina expressed regret over comments she made about other cast members.

Chloe and Alexandre confirmed they were “still married but separated.”

Chloe said that while she still had feelings for Alexandre, “it was not going to work.”

Alexandre explained that he “did not develop deeper feelings” after the wedding and said he said yes at the altar because he “wanted to give it a chance.”

The reunion concluded with Sabrina and Van-My, who shared that they tried to date after the show but eventually decided to remain friends.

Van-My said, “It was a wake-up call at the altar,” and added that he wanted to focus on his career.

