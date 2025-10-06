Tatiana, Kim and Chloe open up about heartbreak at the Love Is Blind: France reunion

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France aired its reunion episode on October 5, 2025, on Netflix. The special gathered all participants from the most recent season to review their time in the pods, at the retreat, and in the outside world.

Among the cast, Tatiana, Ki,m and Chloe spoke openly about challenges in their relationships after the show ended. Their comments reflected on differences in expectations, communication, and hesitation that shaped their decisions to separate from their partners.

Tatiana, who had been paired with Yannick, shared that she struggled to feel supported. Kim, who became engaged to Thomas on the show, confirmed that they are no longer together due to what she called “very different mentalities.”

Chloe, who married Alexandre during the finale, revealed that their relationship faced hesitation and ultimately ended in separation.

The reunion also featured updates from other couples, with hosts Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus guiding the conversation and prompting cast members to speak about post-show life.

The episode offered a clear timeline of when relationships began to change and gave fans insight into how each couple handled life after the experiment.

Tatiana and Kim share their relationship updates in Love Is Blind: France

During the reunion, Tatiana reflected on her time with Yannick and described how her expectations for support and understanding did not match what she experienced. She said,

“I didn’t feel heard, and I really didn’t feel supported.”

She explained that balancing her personal and professional life while in a new relationship was challenging, and that she hoped for more collaboration from her partner.

Kim also spoke about her relationship with Thomas. She confirmed that while they had shared important moments on the show, they decided to separate after filming ended. Kim said,

“We also have two very different mentalities. We would have liked for it to have worked out … but unfortunately, our differences were too great as a couple, at least.”

The two now maintain a respectful friendship and continue to check in on each other.

Both Tatiana and Kim used the reunion to clarify their positions and to let viewers know that their decisions were based on reflection and mutual understanding rather than a single event.

Their updates added context to the short statements they had shared on social media in the weeks following the season finale.

Chloe explains hesitation and separation from Alexandre in Love Is Blind: France

Chloe entered the reunion as someone who had married Alexandre during the finale but was no longer living with him. She told the hosts,

“There was a lot of hesitation and moments that were difficult for me. I went through all the stages.”

She described how she quickly developed strong feelings but sensed that Alexandre’s feelings developed more slowly.

Alexandre, in his segment, admitted that he had unresolved doubts about the marriage and that his feelings did not deepen as he had hoped after their wedding.

When asked why he went ahead with the marriage, he said he wanted to give the relationship a chance despite his uncertainty.

Chloe said that the decision to separate was made after both tried to reconcile their differences. She added that she still cares for Alexandre, but that “acknowledging reality” was necessary for both.



The segment closed with both confirming they are currently apart but remain on polite terms. Their statements provided viewers with a straightforward account of how their relationship changed after the cameras stopped rolling.

