"I really didn't feel supported": Love Is Blind: France star Tatiana reflects on her breakup with Yannick at the reunion

Tatiana from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s popular dating series, Love Is Blind: France, returned with its reunion episode on October 5, 2025.

In one segment of the episode, Tatiana looked back on how her relationship with Yannick ended days before their wedding day and shed light on what went wrong between the two of them.



“I didn’t feel understood. I didn’t feel heard, and I really didn’t feel supported,” she said.



The Love Is Blind: France star noted that she felt “overwhelmed” managing her life as an entrepreneur, a mother, and Yannick’s partner.

Consequently, she sought support and help from Yannick, which, according to her, he failed to provide.

However, she admitted that it was her fault for not being more vocal about her needs.

But at the same time, Tatiana stated that she did not usually ask for help, but expected the other person to come forward when they saw someone struggling.

Yannick, on the other hand, argued that he did his best to make Tatiana feel supported. But she remained unconvinced, noting that he lacked action.

Love Is Blind: France star Tatiana criticizes Yannick for only supporting her in theory, not in action







Tatiana stated that she did not receive any help from Yannick while she juggled three lives at the time. It was the one thing she sought the most from him, but he could not provide.

The Love Is Blind: France star noted that whenever Yannick complained about her forcing things on him, he failed to understand that she had “constraints.”



“That means there are things I couldn’t be flexible about. Like my place of residence. I couldn’t move house in the middle of December and move my son to another school,” Tatiana explained.



She admitted that it was her fault for not asking Yannick for help, but also mentioned that she did not usually ask for help.

She stated that she typically did what was needed to be done instead of seeking someone’s support.



“But at the same time, when you care about someone and you see someone struggling a bit, for me, it went without saying,” Tatiana added.



The Love Is Blind: France alum mentioned that her mistake in the pods was prioritizing finding someone she would have chemistry with rather than looking for someone who would support her.

According to her, she should have focused on pursuing a man who was not afraid of taking action and fulfilling their responsibilities as a man.

Upon hearing that, Yannick countered, saying he did his best to cater to her needs, but Tatiana disagreed.



“I wouldn’t let you finish because it was a lot of theory with you. And at some point, I need action,” she said.



Yannick then mentioned that most of the challenges in their relationship emerged from her extreme behavior. He also recalled one of their arguments, saying it was the moment when he realized they could not understand each other.

Shortly after, the Love Is Blind: France hosts asked him about his experience meeting Tatiana’s mother.

Yannick explained that although it was unexpected, he understood her need to protect her daughter, saying she reminded him of his mother.

In the concluding segment, Tatiana revealed that she was still single and focused on being a mother.

Yannick, on the other hand, stated that the experiment taught him that falling in love was easy, but maintaining it outside the bubble of the pods was the real challenge.

Stay tuned for more updates.