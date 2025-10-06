Love Is Blind’s Kait gushes over Nick but admits she worries about being “toxic” despite their seemingly perfect connection

Love Is Blind Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9 premiered on October 1, 2025, on Netflix.

This season continued the show’s format where singles built relationships without seeing each other in the pods. Kait and Nick’s story was one of the main arcs introduced in the early episodes.

During their pod dates in episode 2, Kait said,

“He is so sincere. He’s so secure within our relationship. He is such a frickin’ sweetheart.” She also reflected on her own feelings, wondering, “Maybe this is me being toxic. Like, what’s wrong? How can you be so perfect?”

Nick explained his side in the pods, stating that there were “sixteen amazing women on the other side” but his connection with Kait “felt like it was so far beyond the other connections.”

The early episodes showed them discussing shared values and imagining a future together. The season also followed other couples as they talked, formed connections, and decided whether to get engaged before meeting face to face.

This first stage set the scene for the rest of the season, showing how the participants’ emotions and decisions developed under the conditions of the experiment.

Pods, connections, and first dates in Love Is Blind

The first few episodes focused on conversations inside the pods.

Participants shared personal histories, goals, and hopes without seeing each other. Kait and Nick’s conversations were central. Kait repeatedly said she had never questioned their connection.

She told Nick, “I have never questioned our connection once,” and spoke about how his sincerity made her feel calm. In a private moment, she added, “Maybe it made me ignore some red flags. Which is why I loved spending time with Nick.”

Nick explained to producers that while he had great dates with others, his bond with Kait stood apart. He said,

“Sixteen amazing women on the other side, and it’s fun. We have great dates, but the relationship I have with Kait feels like it is so far beyond the other connections that I’m having right now.” This framed his focus on Kait.

There were lighter exchanges, too. Kait asked Nick, “When you’re a dad someday, we’re having family breakfast. What are you making?” Nick replied that sometimes it was the small things that brought happiness.

Kait later described leaving their talks “just buzzing,” telling others she was smiling when she walked out. These moments showed the progression of their bond alongside other developing matches in the pods.

After the pods: Reflections and doubts in Love Is Blind

Once participants left the pods, the show followed how their choices played out in shared spaces. Kait began to reflect on her strong feelings. She still spent time with Nick, but noted her concern about whether she was seeing only the good side.

She recalled asking herself, “How can you be so perfect?” This became a theme in her storyline as she tested her instincts against reality.

Nick also expressed how the process affected him. In one moment, he said,

“Every time I talk to you, I feel like I leave just buzzing. Like, I’m smiles. I go back into the hall, they’re like, Did you get married? I’m like, No, I’m just happy.”

This showed his state of mind as the relationship moved forward.

The show placed these scenes alongside other couples’ transitions. Participants started living together, planning routines, and talking about family life.

The episodes covered how some bonds strengthened while others weakened. Kait’s doubts and Nick’s enthusiasm ran in parallel with other stories of change, like participants facing differences in values or adjusting to each other’s habits.



