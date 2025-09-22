"Matt is horrific": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to cast member finding out he's going to have a daughter

Jasmine and Matt (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 returned with a new episode on September 21, 2025.

In one segment of the episode, viewers saw Jasmine and Matt visit a clinic to find out the gender of their baby.

It was revealed that they were expecting a daughter, which Jasmine was ecstatic to learn.

However, Matt expressed a different sentiment, noting that he was certain it would be a boy.

He added, “My hair’s gonna fall off,” implying it would take much work to raise a girl. Matt even asked the doctor if she was sure, requesting her to keep looking.

When Jasmine asked him if he was happy, he bluntly replied, “No.”

“I guess we’re gonna have a tomboy,” he added.

While speaking to the cameras, the TLC star mentioned having a daughter is “another little obstacle” that he would have to “figure out.”

Matt feared he was not qualified to raise a daughter or engage in activities like “fingernail painting” and playing with dolls.

Consequently, he was displeased to have a daughter as his “first round pick.”

He confided in Jasmine that he did not want his child to be a girl because it was “a lot of work” on the “expert level.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans on X were not happy with Matt’s reaction to the gender reveal, as one commented:

“Matt is horrific. Why do you care what gender your child is.”

Many 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers disapproved of Matt’s comparison between a daughter and a son.

“Matt really can’t think of one thing to do with a little girl? Paint her nails? Have tea parties? Make sure she has a high self esteem and emotional stability so she doesn’t end up with some low life like you?” a fan wrote.

“Ugh, Matt is an idiot. It's a girl, not a troll that dropped out of the sky!” another one commented.

“I do not like Matt’s reaction to the baby being a girl at all. Gino would have been happy either way,” an X user reacted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans expressed a similar disappointment.

“I’m just popping in to say Matt is an a-hole. Who acts like this about having a daughter? This is extreme,” a person wrote.

“Matt wants a boy so he can teach him how to do the DISHES and fix things?” a netizen commented.

“Matt struggling with the fact that he's about to have a girl and not happy for a healthy baby. Bro really said, "my first round draft pick", then sucked his teeth. Wow,” another fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Matt struggles to believe he is going to have a daughter

While speaking with Jasmine, Matt expressed that having a daughter was “impossible.” When she asked him about his concerns, he explained that it was “a lot of work” to raise a daughter as his first child.

He added that he wanted to start on the “rookie” level so that he could tackle the challenges. Consequently, he wanted a boy so he could teach him how to do the dishes, fix things, and “yell at him.”

“You can’t do anything to a girl,” Matt expressed.

He added that a girl would start crying when scolded, and that would make him feel “horrible.”

But at the same time, if he were not tough with her, she would grow to become spoiled.

Upon hearing that, Jasmine asked him not to worry about the future, but Matt remained unsure. He told Jasmine that he would keep trying until he had a son, taking her by surprise. She then clarified that she would not have any more children.

While speaking to the cameras, Jasmine stated that she would not go through another pregnancy to appease Matt’s “stupid mentality.”

Stay tuned for more updates.