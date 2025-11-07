"I think he was more of a hip hop guy" - Jason Aldean pays tribute to Charlie Kirk with "Try That in a Small Town" at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

American singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, were recently present at the 2025 Patriot Awards, hosted by Fox Nation on November 6, 2025. Apart from the Aldeans, Erika Kirk was also at the event, where she was even honored with the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award.

The award was presented to Erika by Jason Aldean, Brittany, and Jesse Watters. The singer then shared a few words remembering Charlie. Describing Charlie as a kind person, Jason went about saying,

"I don't know that Charlie was a big country music fan... I think he was more of a hip-hop guy from what I hear. But I know he understood where we were coming from with this next song. And it's an honor to pay tribute to him and his family this evening."

Jason then went about performing his 2023 hit track Try That In A Small Town, as a tribute to the late political activist. According to reports by Fox News, the singer was also set to perform How Far Does a Goodbye Go later on. In September, weeks after Kirk's assassination, Brittany shared a video on Instagram, where she was seen singing Luke Bryan's 2013 track Drink a Beer with husband Jason.

The caption of the post read, "For Charlie ♥️," and the post was liked by more than 360K people.

Brittany and Jason Aldean were present at Charlie Kirk's memorial ceremony in Arizona

The singer and his wife were present at Charlie Kirk's memorial ceremony that took place in Arizona. Following the event, Brittany took to Instagram and shared that it was an "overwhelming" day. She further said that she noticed how Kirk had impacted such a huge number of people. She said,

"Yesterday we went to Charlie's funeral service in Arizona, and it was vastly different than what I anticipated in the sense that it was just so faith-based."

Brittany Aldean added,

"This man's legacy that he has left, the impact that he's had on so many people … Like, I knew he had impacted a ton of people, but this feels different."

Further, Brittany said that Charlie's demise felt like a "revival." According to her, the situation has led to more people getting in touch with their faith. She added that while she felt that she would cry during the entire event, the gathering instead felt quite positive as well as "extremely sad." The recent performance at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards was not the first time that Jason Aldean paid tribute to Kirk.

Jason Aldean has also honored Charlie Kirk during a concert in Detroit. In the middle of the show, Aldean shared some words about Kirk and how he impacted the singer's career and life. Speaking highly of Kirk, Jason Aldean said,

"This is not the guy you go after, is what I'm trying to say. And it's a weird country that we live in when you start taking people out because you disagree with their opinions. That's not what we're about here."

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University. Authorities arrested the suspect, Tyler Robinson and have charged him with aggravated murder amongst other charges.