90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All features the couples living under the same roof, details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is wrapped up with its season 9 and the tell-all official trailer has been released by TLC on November 2, 2025, revealing some jaw dropping moments, surprising the viewers and hoping to satisfy their dose of drama.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all is a four part special set to premiere on Sunday, November 9, 2025, on TLC at 8:00 pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly.

The trailer also revealed that the couples would be living together under the same roof in the film, which led to some full blown arguments, physical fights, lots of yelling, confrontations and allegations on each other.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 trailer details explored

The tell all special official trailer of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? started wth tensions between Elizabeth and Loren, with the former saying that she is not friends with Loren because they cannot trust each other and Alexei shouting at Elizabeth, telling her to shut up and Elizabeth noting:

If this is a tell-all, we're going to f***ing tell all.

Then the shift focuses on Georgi and Darcey, where the latter confronts the former about his flirting with other women, which Georgi justifies by saying that Darcey is just jealous and he talks with people for networking, accusing her of lying. Darcey says:

That is so disgusting that you're doing this right now.

Brandon and Julia are seen discussing some issue, probably related to Brandon's parents, as they are also connected on a video call on the screen.

A potential love triangle is about to be seen in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell all as Jasmine was seen talking to her current partner, Matt, asking him if he wanted to say something and then confronting him about sleeping with other women. Matt says in a confessional that:

I just do some stupid ass life.

He then overhears a conversation of Jasmine with her husband Gino who says:

Do you think I would have married you if I didn't want to?

Jasmine tells him that she does not think that she would ever be able to love someone as she loved him and she never ever wanted to be with Matt.

A full blown fight also flared up in the trailer between Jovi and Andrei over social media blocking, which escalated to such a level that they started throwing things at each other.

Apart from these tense moments, the trailer also displayed some positive moments of the whole group hanging out and living together in a lavish bungalow.

They are all having a drink together and also playing games, where Julia is seen giving a dare to Guillermo to dance for his wife, for which he removes his shirt and begins dancing sensually.

Yara sits down with Jasmine while discussing her marriage with Jovi as she breaks down, saying:

I think me and Julie just like, you know, like every relationship have a hard time. I cried and cried when we fight and fight. It's so hard for me to like I can't lose him in my life.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell all official trailer left everyone curious about the further details and it would be interesting to watch what it brings to the couples of the show after facing all the allegations, confrontations, confessions and emotional breakdowns.

