"The man can't even speak": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans criticize Darcey for not letting Georgi talk during their confrontation

Darcey from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@darceysilva)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9’s dramatic finale aired on November 2, 2025, which saw an emotionally-charged confrontation between Georgi and Darcey.

The episode saw the couple butt heads over the pressure Georgi faced from his family to have children.

Last week, viewers saw Georgi confide in Darcey about the pressure he faced from his family to have children of his own.

The finale continued showcasing the conversation, during which Georgi became emotional about the conundrum. However, while he tried to express his deepest concerns to Darcey, she remained adamant that she could not have children herself.

Darcey continued to remind him of how opposed he was to the idea of having children in the past. Georgi tried to explain that he did not want a child at the moment, but even then, the idea kept bothering him.

In the meantime, Darcey started to leave the conversation and walk away, saying she could not give him what he wanted. Georgi tried to express his frustration as she attempted to interject once again.

It was at that moment that he snapped, saying:

“Can you f**king listen? I’m trying to f**ing tryng to open.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to X to criticize Darcey for not giving Georgi the space to speak.

“There is no room in Darcey's atmosphere for Georgi's feelings. The man can't even speak,” a netizen commented.

Viewers of the TLC show were not pleased with how Darcey treated Georgi.

“Darcy won't even listen to Georgie she doesn't even understand what he is trying to say she just thinks of herself and says just lwt me move on it's always about her she is incapable of listening to other's,” a fan wrote.

“Georgi is trying to have a serious conversation and her goes Darcey playing victim,” another one commented.

“Darcey is always the one giving up. Can Georgi not have a feeling or emotion without you throwing it in his face? This is why he doesn't open up to you,” an X user reacted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans criticized how Darcey interrupted him while he spoke.

“Darcey isn't even listening to Georgi. She jumped to conclusions that he's leaving her to have kids with someone else. Run for your life Georgi. You deserve better,” a person wrote.

“Darcey is so selfish. Why not, there are so many options nowadays. Just listen and STFU for once! She doesn't love him, she loves the idea of having someone. She won't let him have a child because she couldn't even raise the 2 she had herself,” another netizen commented.

“Darcey wants Georgi to chase her. All she had to do was sit there and let him speak. That's all. She couldn't even do that,” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Darcey walks away, saying she is strong enough to handle things on her own

Georgi attempted to open up to Darcey, laying out his deepest feelings. However, she stated that two of them deserved happiness, convinced their marriage would not work out.

She clarified that she could not give him what he wanted. Once Georgi tried to express his concerns, Darcey tried to interject, but Georgi stopped her, criticizing her for not letting him open up.

“I just want to try to open and have a conversation with you to be vulnerable and open. You don’t care about how I feel. That’s what’s bothering me,” he said.

Upon hearing that, Darcey encouraged him to do his “thing,” but at the same time, assured him that things between them were beyond repair.

She refused to let him take away her life, as she requested to be allowed to move on and have her peace.

“I’m fine on my own. Do what you gotta do,” she expressed.

The female reality TV star walked away while Georgi said that he loved her. Darcey assured him that she was strong and could figure out things on her own.

Georgi noted that it was “a breaking point,” and he was unsure how it would affect their marriage. As for Darcey, she was confident that Georgi wanted to step away from their marriage.

Stay tuned for more updates.