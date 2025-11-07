How old is Gerald Causse and where is he from? All about the newest LDS Apostle member of the Quorum

Elder Gerald Causse ordained as the newest apostle of the Quorum at the LDS Church. (Image via Instagram/@gerald_causse)

Elder Gerald Causse, 62, born in Bordeaux, France, became the newest apostle of the Quorum of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Thursday, November 4, Dallin H. Oaks, the President of the LDS Church, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and the First Presidency ordained Causse as an apostle.

The announcement came weeks after Dallin H. Oaks became the 18th President of the LDS Church. Causse is now among the three European apostles at the establishment, including Britain's Patrick Kearon and Germany's Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

Causse relocated to Paris when he was 19 and served in the military for a year. He met his wife, Valérie Lucienne Babin, as kids at the LDS Church. While Causse's parents had their baptism event when he was six months old, Valérie's parents became church members when she was 3.

Elder Gérald Caussé has been called as the newest Apostle. I know he's French and I know he's a good man. I sustain him. pic.twitter.com/RzfUeKaveg — Don Shirts - Author (@DonShirts) November 6, 2025

Causse and Valérie tied the knot in the LDS Church's Bern Switzerland Temple in August 1986, and they are currently parents to five children.

After graduating from ESSEC, France, with a Master's degree in business in 1987, Causse began working for multiple food mart chains and food product distributors. When he was serving as the general manager at a French food distribution company, Pomona, Causse was called to be the General Authority Seventy at LDS' Europe North Area Presidency, to assist the Twelve Apostles.

Gerald Causse has been the Presiding Bishop at the church since October 2015, after Gary E. Stevenson became an apostle of the church's Quorum. Causse has been the third non-US-born presiding Bishop at the church. Before that, he was appointed as the first counselor LDS Church's Presiding Bishopric in 2012.

"I know Jesus Christ lives": Elder Gerald Causse upon being ordained as an apostle at the LDS Church

In a news release Thursday, Gerald Causse shared a statement regarding his new role within the church:

"I've always had a testimony of Jesus Christ. He's always been in the center of my life. I know Jesus Christ lives. And I know he's our Savior and Redeemer. What a wonderful thing it is to be a witness of Christ. That’s the best responsibility or stewardship we might have in our lives."

Causse and his wife, alongside three of their children, had moved to Germany in 2008 to assume his duties as General Authority for the church. After joining the Presiding Bishopric, they relocated to the United States.

In Thursday's news release, after Causse was ordained as an apostle, he addressed that regardless of how their relocation affected their children, they never complained about it:

"That was not an easy thing to do. We admire them for being so consecrated."

Causse continued:

"They moved with us and changed life. And those who stayed in France, we admire them for not having their parents nearby for, now, 17 years."

Valérie said how the children who stayed back in France had encouraged them, adding, one of their daughters used to cry every night. However, their children never wanted to worry their parents. Valérie proclaimed she and Elder Gerald Causse were proud of their children.