90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Inside Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu's current relationship status

Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image Via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

Matt Branistareanu proposed to Jasmine Pineda on the Season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? He got down on one knee and used a simple string as a ring.

He told Jasmine he loved her and asked if she would marry him one day, saying he wasn’t asking to rush into marriage but wanted her to consider him.

Jasmine cried and answered honestly; she loves him, and if she ever heals and chooses to marry again, she wants it to be him, but she did not give a clear “yes.”

She said she does not trust people right now and can’t promise marriage.

The proposal came after a season of big, messy moments.

Jasmine is still legally married to Gino Palazzolo, and their split and potential divorce have been part of the show's story.

Fans also saw personal scenes of Jasmine’s life off camera: she recently had a baby girl named Matilda with Matt, and the two post supportive videos on Instagram, like the one where Matt shaves his head with her during her struggles with alopecia and postpartum depression.

That footage shows they are close and active as a family, even though the legal and emotional aspects are not yet fully settled.

The Tell All episodes will likely clear up more.

TLC is scheduled to air a multi-part Tell All starting soon after the finale, and both Jasmine and Matt are expected to attend.

Viewers will watch to see if Jasmine’s answer changes, and if any legal updates about her marriage to Gino emerge.

For now, Matt proposed, Jasmine did not accept in full, and the couple remains together, parenting their newborn, while fans wait for the Tell All for more clarity.

More on Jasmine and Matt: How they met, family life and where things stand now







Jasmine and Matt’s story on TV has a few twists.

The show claims they met at the gym, but scenes and later reveals raised questions about the timeline.

Gino accused Jasmine of talking to Matt months before they claimed they first met, which fueled rumors about whether their meeting story was true.

That claim added tension to the finale and will likely come up during the Tell All.

Jasmine and Matt welcomed their daughter, Matilda, earlier this year.

This baby is Jasmine’s third child, but her first with Matt.

The pair shares clips of parenting and hard moments on social media.

Jasmine posted about hair loss from postpartum alopecia and showed Matt shaving his head to support her, moments that fans called very touching.

These posts show their bond is real day to day, even if the future is unclear.

Jasmine says she wants to heal before making a lifetime promise.

She told Matt she loved him and that if she ever marries again, she wants it to be him, but she also said she needs time.

Matt proposed to show commitment, not to force a choice.

Right now, they are partners and parents, living their life together while fans wait for the Tell All to see if Jasmine’s answer changes.

Stay tuned for more updates.