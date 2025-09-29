"Why are you hiding money?" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fame Stacey and Darcey confront Georgi in an explosive showdown

Twin sisters Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Getty)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 saw a heated confrontation between Georgi Rusev and his wife, Darcey Silva, and her twin sister, Stacey, on the latest episode released on September 28, 2025.

As everyone was heading back from their trip to Bulgaria after meeting Georgi's family, he revealed his financial plans, including buying a property near his parents' home, which was unknown to his wife, Darcey, resulting in a series of arguments between Georgi, Darcey and Stacey.

During the confrontation, Darcey and Stacey accused him of being selfish and thinking about himself all the time.

Darcey asked him about how much money he is going to spend and even demanded transparency regarding his earnings, saying,

Like, you know, Georgie, like, you have a job. We all know that. You got promoted. Like, why are you hiding money? Why are you hiding money?

Georgie accused Stacey of being intrusive in his relationship with Darcey in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The explosive conversation started when they were preparing to travel back to their homes, leaving Bulgaria, when Georgi revealed he plans to buy a property near his family, which Darcey was completely unaware of.

This led to a heated argument in the hotel room itself.

Stacey called out Georgi for thinking about himself all the time and not thinking about Darcey. She suggested that he save some money to buy a home in America, blaming him for never considering Darcey as his wife and not considering her opinion on anything she says.

"Like a family vacation home? I mean, that's all great, guys, but at the same time, Georgie, you should help save money so you guys could buy your own home in America. Or like a condo in Miami or something. Yeah. But you want that and like the American dream? What's priority? You know what I hear? I hear more like III, not we."

She further hints that Georgi is hiding something, and he wants to come back to Bulgaria by himself, stating that he is too selfish to think about Darcey.

Stacey said plainly to Georgi, I’m not stupid, accusing him of hiding money.

Georgi seemed frustrated and bitter with the whole exchange, feeling that his wife overreacted, saying,

"That's why I have a really hard time opening up, because she overreacts to little things. It's like stressing for no reason and ruin the whole experience. And that's what is disappointing part from all this."

Darcey expressed her agreement with her sister, approving her claims regarding Georgi always thinking about himself. She accused him of not being transparent regarding his finances and felt abandoned and used.

Georgi defended himself, reasoning that he doesn't plan on buying it tomorrow and that it would take some time.

She further questions Georgie about the money, implying that she may have to pay the rent in Miami alone as he is busy spending his wealth overseas. She says,

"Where's the money coming from? So I'm gonna be stuck paying the rent again in Miami? In full? That's it, but you're gonna use all your money to buy this apartment. That's why, like, with like, like, I don't even know how much money you have saved. How much money are you putting towards this? We still have taxes to pay too."

When Georgi told Darcey that a couple of million dollars were there, Darcey went on to complain about him, saying,

"Yeah, I'm sure you do. I'm sure you do. I think there's like a deeper issue here. I feel like it's always husbands."

Stacey was strongly supporting her statements all the while, and this didn't go down well with Georgi, as he expressed his frustration, saying that Stacey is too much involved in their relationship, putting things in Darcey's head. He accuses both sisters of teaming up against him all the time.

He further expresses that it is difficult to deal with it, as Darcey always shoots all his plans out without even listening to him, often overreacting and stressing him out.

He is overall disappointed with Darcey, who then accuses Georgi of using her statin,

"We're all thinking and feeling the same thought. Like, you're in America, you got your green card, you got your passport, you got whatever, whatever. Okay, you got what you wanted from me."

This angers Georgie, which leads him to walk out of the room, as he said earlier that he struggles to open up emotionally.

