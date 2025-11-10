"Old & exhausting": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Gino and Jasmine's shocking altercation at the Tell All

Gino from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9’s explosive Tell All aired its first part on November 9, 2025. It saw Gino and Jasmine come face to face for the first time after their unpleasant separation.

The former couple struggled to remain calm around each other and often made comments that triggered the other, leading to a heated altercation.

One such argument ensued after Gino had already interrupted one of Jasmine’s conversations with her female co-stars, accusing her of being a “fraud” and a “cheater.”

In the second round of the clash, Jasmine called Gino out for mistreating her, criticizing him for not being a good husband.

She then confronted Gino head-on and looked down on him for acting like the “victim.” An equally enraged Gino called her a “b**ch,” claiming he would prove to the world how badly she treated him during their time together.

The two went at it, and as the matter intensified, the other cast members intervened, trying to keep Gino and Jasmine away from each other.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans flocked to X to share their opinions on Gino and Jasmine’s heated confrontation. While many criticized Jasmine for not taking accountability for all she had done to Gino, others slammed Gino for not recognizing his flaws.

“Please let this be the last season of Gino & Jasmine. I really am tired of this storyline. Its old & exhausting. Half blame Gino other half blame her. Takes 2! They've been on every season every spin off for years. Please lets move on!” a netizen commented.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? criticized Jasmine’s actions and her treatment of Gino.

“Anyone who thinks that Jasmine was right in all this needs to have their head checked. She is married. On a immigration visa. With a child with a man who barely knows,” a fan wrote.

“Jasmine is like Gino was a s**tty husband to me. Says the one who used him for a green card. Had a baby with someone else. Insists on staying in the US when she has kids in Panama. But GINO is the bad guy,” another one commented.

“gino is no prize & he’s def partially to blame for his failed marriage. HOWEVER, his actions don’t measure up to jasmine’s. she cheated then manipulated him into an “open” marriage to hide her pregnancy. his petty is understandable,” an X user reacted.

Other TLC fans disapproved of how Gino handled things.

“I will never be Team Gino. That drama queen denied Jasmine physically time and time again, and he would have for years to come no doubt. I'm glad Jasmine got away from Gino, regardless of how it happened,” a person wrote.

“Wait! Gino said I thought she wanted to have my baby. WTF! Gino never wanted to have s*x with his wife! Did he forget...Jasmine wanted to open marriage because Gino refused s*x!” another netizen commented.

“GINOOOOOOOO YOU PICKED JASMINE SHE DID NOT F**K UP YOUR LIFE TAKE SOME F**KING ACCOUNTABILITY,” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine accuses Gino of not making any effort in their marriage

After Gino interrupted one of Jasmine’s conversations, the latter was not happy. She told the cameras that although Gino claimed to be a good partner, he was a “piece of s**t” to her.

According to Jasmine, he expected her to “take it” because she was an “immigrant.”

Shortly after, she took center stage and announced that she was no longer going to sit and let someone else explain her emotions. Jasmine wanted the opportunity to speak for herself.

In the heat of the argument, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star slammed Gino for contacting immigration and threatening to deport her, knowing that she was pregnant.

She also revealed that when she slept over at Gino’s for the first time, she saw feaces in the bathroom that Gino “couldn’t even flush.”

Gino refused to listen to her and screamed at her, calling her a “fraud.”

As soon as things started to heat up, their co-stars jumped in and separated the two.

While Jasmine continued to criticize her ex-partner, Gino shared that he needed to vent his frustration.

The former couple clashed once again later in the episode, when Gino refused to accept Jasmine’s apology.

Stay tuned for more updates.