90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Darcey and Georgi argues over a hidden secret

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

In an unexpected turn of events in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Darcey and Stacey Silva got into a heated argument after the discovery that he had been secretly “planning to purchase property overseas”.

The big revelation took place in Darcey and Georgi’s hotel room as the pair was packing up to come home from their multi-week excursion to Georgi’s home country.

However, Darcey and Stacey were not quite thrilled with the news. Darcey stormed off and stated,

“I don’t live my life like that. How dare you! I’ve got daughters! … You don’t act like family."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Georgi makes candid confessions

In the confessional video, Georgi seemingly expressed his concern about Stacey’s interference and how she has become too involved in his relationship.

He further points out how Stacey has been “putting these little bugs in Darcey‘s head." Georgi revealed how the twins often team up against him and admitted that it can be really “hard to deal with that.”

He further defended his decision to buy property by saying,

“I didn't bring my plans [up] sooner because Darcey's always shooting it out and she don't even listen to me, She’d overreact to little things," he said. "It's like stressing for no reason and it ruined the whole experience.”

While calling it all childish, in the confessional video, Georgi admitted that he was “embarrassed” to tell his sister about Darcey storming off, as he did not want to worry them.

However, after the truth came out, Nikola was supportive of her brother and advised that if Darcey could travel alone, then so could her brother.

Georgi further admitted that he was more upset as his wife and sister continued to team up against him, and added that Stacey continues to put more fuel on the fire.

“Darcey’s always assuming the worst, even [if] she don’t know about the situation. And that makes me even more upset.”

Georgi and Darcey get into an explosive argument in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

With Gerogi making the big announcement about his plans to buy property, he and Darcey eventually got into an explosive fight as the latter said,

“You could take all my money, Georgi. I’ll send you a f------ check tomorrow!” she told her husband, who then suggested she and Stacey “don’t have no money.” “I deserve better than that,” Darcey asserted. “I'm really disappointed because I really felt like I connected with this family and, you know, they were loving and open to me too. And I just, I don't know what the future's going to hold.” "There needs to be compromise from both sides, not just one. You are one family, so you have to support each other," Nikola stated, but Georgi scoffed, "Things are not looking good."

Gerogi was quick to respond with a smirk and even stated that the two sisters had spent too much on shopping and clothes. He stated,

“You’re always broke!”

Watch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.