Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 6, 2025, Monday

On October 6, 2025, Monday, the Final Jeopardy! clue was presented in the category “TV 2025.” The clue read, "The star of this new streaming drama said, 'Nobody could gain a pound, lose a pound…we had to look exactly the same for 7 months.'" The correct response was "What is The Pitt?" This clue references the new popular streaming show, The Pitt, which has gained attention for its intricate production schedule.



The show takes place in a Pittsburgh emergency room for 15 hours, so cast continuity is crucial. In interviews earlier this year, lead actor Noah Wyle described the cast's unique challenge. To maintain story continuity, they had to keep the same look during filming. This 2025 drama is getting a second season in January after its success.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode from October 6, 2025, Monday



Jeopardy! Round

The first round of today's Jeopardy! episode has various categories to test the contestants' knowledge. The players were tested on everything from history to pop culture in six different categories, and they made steady progress through the board. Contestants fought for more money, but it was clear that today's match was going to be a close one.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The risks were higher in the Double Jeopardy! round. The players could now bet more money, which made the game even entertaining. As the contestants moved through the categories, they had to use strategic betting. Some risky bets paid off, while others put players in a tough spot.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue, in the category TV 2025, was

"The star of this new streaming drama said, 'Nobody could gain a pound, lose a pound…we had to look exactly the same for 7 months.'"

The correct response was "What is The Pitt?"

This clue referred to Noah Wyle's recent hit show The Pitt. Its 15-hour filming in a Pittsburgh emergency room required the cast to look the same throughout the season.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Kate Kostelnik

Orlando personal trainer Kate Kostelnik is known for her fitness expertise and competitiveness. Kate showed quick thinking and recall in several categories throughout the game. She showed resilience by keeping up with the other contestants in a tough field. Her responses showed her passion for fitness, and she played the game actively. Her performance made her a strong contender, spiced up the episode.

Brian Dixon

Atlanta-based server Brian Dixon played with a different energy. His coolness and steady play contrasted with other contestants' aggressive tactics. Brian's good betting decisions kept him in the running for the top spot. He was a strong competitor in today's match due to his mental strength and trivia knowledge under pressure.

TJ Fisher

San Francisco marketing specialist TJ Fisher entered today's Jeopardy! game with a 2-day winning streak and $38,889. His season-long consistency made him one of the most reliable players. TJ had great timing with the signaling device and could secure Daily Doubles to stop his opponents. Given his clear strategy, TJ's performance kept fans wondering if he would keep winning.

The winner of today's Jeopardy! game will be revealed later in the episode. Kate Kostelnik, Brian Dixon, and TJ Fisher compete, making the results unpredictable. Fans can expect contestants' strategies to unfold. Fans can catch today's thrilling conclusion tonight. The show continues to entertain and inform trivia fans.