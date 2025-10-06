Married at First Sight UK 2025 loses its first couple after emotional commitment ceremony

Anita and Paul from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Series 10 of Married at First Sight UK lost its first couple following the show’s second commitment ceremony. On the Sunday, October 5 episode, Anita Barker, 54, and Paul Richardson, 60, decided to end their partnership, each writing “Leave” on the program’s commitment couch.

Barker and Richardson were matched on episode 6 of the series and departed five episodes later in episode 11. The decision concluded their participation in the show after several weeks of interaction under the guidance of the program’s relationship experts.

Anita Barker and Paul Richardson become the first couple to leave the Married at First Sight UK series 10

The Commitment Ceremony outcome

During the commitment ceremony aired on October 5, Barker and Richardson both opted to leave the experiment. Each participant wrote “Leave” on the commitment couch, signaling the end of their partnership.

The pair’s departure marked the first split of the season. Barker and Richardson had spent five episodes together following their match. Their decision concluded their participation under the guidance of the show’s experts, who facilitated the pairing and ongoing observations.

The ceremony followed the format of the series, in which participants confirm or end their involvement with their matched partner.

Barker and Richardson’s departure occurred without additional commentary or explanation beyond their written choices. The episode highlighted the process of the commitment ceremony, which allows participants to decide whether to continue in the experiment.

Both individuals’ previous experiences and backgrounds, as provided to the show, were included in their profiles and discussions throughout the series.

The second commitment ceremony continued with other participants following the departure of Barker and Richardson.

The format of the program emphasizes the decisions of individual couples while allowing the broader series to continue exploring the outcomes of other matches. No further statements regarding Barker and Richardson’s split were provided in the episode.

Their exit sets a precedent for the ongoing evaluation of relationships within the series. Barker and Richardson were the first couple in Series 10 to leave the show through the commitment ceremony process.

The show continues to follow the remaining participants as they navigate their matched relationships and decide whether to continue or leave during subsequent ceremonies.

Everything to know about Anita Barker and Paul Richardson

Anita Barker is 54 years old and works as an Operations Manager in Durham, England. She is a mother of two and grandmother to three grandchildren. Barker has shared that her family “keeps her young and full of life.”

After the loss of her mother, challenges at her workplace, and the breakdown of a 17-year relationship over six weeks, Barker decided to pursue personal changes.

She undertook several activities she had previously not experienced, including fire-eating, helicopter flying lessons, and solo trips to Ibiza. Barker entered the series seeking a partner who would align with her lifestyle and approach to life.

Paul Richardson, 60, is a retired individual from Edinburgh, Scotland. He relocated to Bath, England, at the age of 18. Richardson is a father of three and has described his approach to life as energetic.

Following his divorce in 2011, he remained single and participated in dating applications but reportedly did not progress beyond initial dates.

The show’s experts were tasked with finding a partner who shared their interests and social approach. Richardson was matched with Barker on episode 6 of the series as part of the show’s pairing process.

