Are Anita and Paul from Married at First Sight UK 2025 still together? Details explored

Anita and Paul from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Anita and Paul were introduced in Married at First Sight UK 2025 as the final couple of the season. Both were matched by the experts based on their shared interest in living life fully and embracing new experiences.

Anita, 54, an operations manager from Durham, and Paul, 60, a retired father of three from Edinburgh, were brought together in hopes of building a second chance at marriage.

While their wedding day and honeymoon highlighted both compatibility and uncertainty, it remains unconfirmed whether Anita and Paul are still together following the experiment.

Anita and Paul’s journey on Married at First Sight UK 2025

Anita and Paul's background

As per her Married at First Sight UK bio, Anita is a mother of two and grandmother of three. Family is a central part of her life.

After losing her mother, her job, and the end of a 17-year relationship in a short period of time, she committed herself to new challenges such as fire-eating, helicopter lessons, and solo travel.

Entering MAFS UK, she expressed that she wanted a partner with energy and an adventurous spirit, describing her preference for a “silver fox” type.

According to his Married at First Sight UK bio, Paul is a retired father of three who was born in Scotland and later moved to Bath.

After going through his divorce in 2011, he hadn't been with anyone for the next 15 years until the show.

Although he had tried some dating apps to find a connection and had a few short-lived relationships, he hadn't met anyone with whom he had a lasting relationship.

Paul had cited wanting to meet someone who would be active and engage in his lifestyle and hobbies, and to join the "experiment."

Anita and Paul's Married at First Sight UK journey

At the end of the season, Anita and Paul were the last couple to be matched, and during their wedding ceremony, Paul expressed that Anita was "beautiful" and he was "excited" about being matched with her.

Anita admitted being unsure about her original image of what she would've used on her matching card, clarified that Paul was not what she had pictured he would be, and said that she wasn't sure of her level of attraction to him, but that she was going to keep going.

In a subsequent conversation, Anita spoke to Paul's daughter, Emily, who mentioned that perhaps Paul uses humor to conceal his feelings.

This led Paul and Anita to have some additional dialogues that included conversations about respect, honesty, and trust.

In Cape Verde for their honeymoon, Anita mentioned that Paul was difficult to like and labeled his personality as loud and brash.

Anita voiced her doubt that Paul was ready to be married a whole month after they got married.

She learned that Paul was single 15 years prior, and when discussing the future, his reply was muddled, as he didn't really know, which did not clarify anything for Anita and made her feel more certain that her feelings of ambivalence were indeed correct.

Despite these concerns, Anita continued to engage with Paul in conversations to clarify what he wanted from the process.

She said she hoped the attraction could develop with time, but acknowledged that it would require effort from both sides.

Their exchanges during this stage highlighted repeated communication issues, with Anita seeking clarity and Paul often giving indirect responses.

A later teaser from the Married at First Sight season showed Anita arriving alone at a dinner party, suggesting that their difficulties continued beyond the honeymoon.

As of now, there is no confirmation about whether Anita and Paul remained together after the experiment.

Both continue to follow each other on Instagram, although this may be due to contractual reasons related to Married at First Sight UK.

Stay tuned for more updates.