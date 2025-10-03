Married at First Sight UK 2025: Meet the six new singles entering the series mid-season

New Intruders on Married at First Sight UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@e4grams)

Six new participants are joining Married at First Sight UK 2025 mid-season, expanding the group of couples already matched by experts Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas.

Their arrival follows earlier weddings and honeymoons in the series. The new entrants will be introduced in upcoming episodes, beginning with stag and hen celebrations before walking down the aisle to meet their partners for the first time.

The six singles entering the experiment are Abi, April, John, Leisha, Leo, and Reiss.

Meet the six new singles joining Married at First Sight UK 2025 mid-season

1) Abi

According to Digital Spy, Abi is a 34-year-old veterinary nurse currently living in Bournemouth. She was born in Reading and grew up in Lebanon until the age of 14.

Alongside her profession, Abi has competed across various levels of the female bodybuilding circuit. She has not previously had a long-term relationship and has described her dating history as unsuccessful.

Seeking expert guidance, Abi expressed interest in being matched with a respectful, athletic, and muscular man who shares a similar health-focused lifestyle.

2) April

April, aged 31, operates a crêpe stall in Weymouth. She has been single since 2023 and has described her past relationships as unhealthy.

As reported by Digital Spy, April has experience working at weddings through her business, and she expressed a desire to now take part in her own. She stated that she is looking for a partner who can match her outgoing lifestyle.

According to April, her preferences include a groom who is confident, tall, blonde, and humorous.

3) John

A report from Digital Spy states, John is a 38-year-old marketing consultant from Flintshire. With Italian and Welsh heritage, he runs his own marketing agency.

He has a strong interest in travelling and enjoys singing. John has been single for five years and attributes this to what he calls "single man energy," resulting in what he considers situationships rather than committed relationships.

He has asked the experts to match him with a brunette woman who is family-oriented and honest.

4) Leisha

Leisha, 31, works in the dental industry as a marketeer and is based in Edinburgh. She has spoken about her admiration for her parents’ 40-year relationship, saying it has inspired her to want a long-term partnership and family of her own.

Details shared by Digital Spy said that Leisha has acknowledged that her previously high standards may have hindered her chances of settling down. She has turned to the experts to be paired with someone tall, athletic, and with bright blue eyes.

5) Leo

According to Digital Spy, Leo is a 31-year-old graphic designer from Chichester. He identifies as a “yes man” and has been single for five years following a difficult breakup.

He has mentioned struggling with self-doubt and often placing himself in the “friendzone.” He has said that he views his participation in Married at First Sight UK as his clearest opportunity to marry.

Leo is seeking a partner who is creative, artistic, and interested in travelling, with what he calls an “edge.”

6) Reiss

Reiss, aged 33, works as a painter and decorator and lives in Essex. He has been single for six months. Reiss has explained that he wants to demonstrate he has more to offer than his appearance.

As per Digital Spy, he has described himself as someone who enjoys romantic gestures and has said he wants to make his partner feel valued. His stated preference is for a bride who is blonde, petite, and has a sense of glamor.

