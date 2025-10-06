"I don't like dumb jokes": Sister Wives star Meri reacts as suitor makes polygamy remark

Meri Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

Sister Wives season 20 returned with a new episode on October 5, 2025. The segment, titled Welcome to Speed Dating, saw Meri Brown embark on speed dating for the first time in Salt Lake City.

Meri met an interesting lineup of suitors, some of whom were “hard passes,” but there was one who crossed a line by making a joke about polygamy and her family structure.

After her first date didn’t go well, Meri met a man named Jeff. He immediately rubbed her the wrong way when he asked her if she was the “house celebrity” due to her reality TV fame.

Soon after, they began discussing their past marriages. Meri mentioned that she had been divorced for two years, to which Jeff joked:



“Married twice, only one at a time.”



It was a pun directed at Meri’s polygamist past. Meri, however, did not appreciate the remark.



“I don't like dumb jokes. I mean, I'm a funny person. Like, let's just put that out there. I'm freaking hilarious. I mean, a dumb joke has to be a good dumb joke if it's going to be a good dumb joke. And it has to actually be a joke, not something that has to do with my family structure,” she told the Sister Wives cameras.



Sister Wives season 20 episode 2: Unpacking Meri Brown’s speed dating experience







Meri delved into the dating scene in Salt Lake City, hoping to meet someone interesting. Her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, accompanied her for moral support.

As the suitors began to arrive, Meri first met with a man named Lee. However, she failed to spark a connection with him.

She was put off by Lee’s one-word responses to her questions. Consequently, she was unable to have a genuine connection with him.

While speaking to the cameras, Meri mentioned that maybe it was she who was asking the wrong questions, which were met with one-word responses.



“There was some painful moments for sure,” she said.



After that came Jeff, who left an even worse impression on Meri by joking about her polygamist past. Meri clarified that she was not entertained by him or his jokes, since they had to do with her family structure.

With two failed dates, things were not looking good for the Sister Wives star. But then came 37-year-old Daniel, with whom she had a good time.

Although she admitted she had “fun” speaking with him, she added that he was old enough to be her child.

As a result, it was quite “weird” for her to consider it a date.



“I have a 29-year-old. This is what I’m saying. I could almost be your mom,” she remarked.



Meri is the mother of Leon Brown, whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown.

For her fourth date, Meri met with Ron. The duo immediately hit it off, with Meri being impressed with the way he was dressed.

While speaking to the cameras, she gushed about Ron, complimenting his love for dogs, knack for traveling, and his overall appearance.

The twosome also discussed their love language and favorite spots before their time ended. In a confessional, Ron expressed how much he appreciated Meri, noting that she was “ attractive and very nice,” and that she had nice eyes and hair.



“She has kind of like, has a striking look to her, which is really nice. I thought she was very attentive. She’s a great communicator,” he added.



With that, her speed-dating experience came to an end. Before leaving the place, Meri told the cameras that Ron was the “only real candidate” for her.

