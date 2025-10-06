Billy the Kid season 3 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Set in the rugged and unpredictable landscape of the American Old West, Billy the Kid season 3 marks the final chapter in the story of one of history’s most infamous outlaws. The series will conclude after following the aftermath of the Lincoln County War. With long-time rival Sheriff Pat Garrett closing in, the season promises a tense reckoning. Before diving into the drama, let’s take a look at when and how each episode of this final season will unfold.

Episode guide for Billy the Kid Season 3

The highly anticipated return of Billy the Kid brings with it an eight-episode season that will air weekly on MGM+. Fans eager to follow Billy’s final ride can expect new episodes every Sunday at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET in the United States. Below is the complete episode guide for the third and final season:

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date 1 The Beginning of the End Sunday, September 28, 2025 2 Two Shots Sunday, October 5, 2025 3 Take Your Medicine Sunday, October 12, 2025 4 The Shepherd's Hut Sunday, October 19, 2025 5 Breaking the Shackles Sunday, October 26, 2025 6 The Chain Gang Sunday, November 9, 2025 7 The Last Buffalo Sunday, November 16, 2025 8 The Redeemed Sunday, November 23, 2025

Each episode is expected to run for approximately 50–55 minutes, continuing the show’s mix of historical events, personal conflict, and emotional storytelling. Episodes will stream exclusively on MGM+, available as part of a monthly plan for $6.99, or through the yearly subscription at a discounted rate. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial for first-time viewers. Fans can stream via the standalone MGM+ app or through add-ons on Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Philo, and DIRECTV.

Everything we know about Billy the Kid Season 3

The third and final season of Billy the Kid picks up shortly after the end of the Lincoln County War. Though the battle has ended, its consequences continue to shape Billy’s life. Billy remains a wanted fugitive in the eyes of the law and is still on the run for the sake of his life, forced to choose between freedom and vengeance. Sheriff Pat Garrett intends to bring him in, either dead or alive, as the two individuals who once shared the bond of friendship now stand on opposite sides of the law.

MGM+ describes the season as a story of reckoning and redemption. According to the official synopsis:

“With a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay.”

Created and written by Michael Hirst, the cast list includes Tom Blyth as Billy, Alex Roe as Pat Garrett, Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans, and Nuria Vega as Dulcinea del Tobosco. The season will also feature Anthony Lemke as Governor Lew Wallace and Sean Depner as Henry Brown.

Billy the Kid season 3 promises to be a fitting conclusion to Billy’s saga — one that cements his legacy as both legend and man.