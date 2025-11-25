What time does Stranger Things Season 5 drop on Netflix? Release timings for all regions, where to watch and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: (L-R) Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman and Matthew Modine attend Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Fans have already marked their calendars, as the highly anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on November 26, 2025. The creators have split the release into three volumes.

Volume 1 has four episodes and will be released together on November 26, 2025.

Volume 2 has three episodes and is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025.

Volume 3 has only one episode, which is rumored to be 2 hours long, and is set to stream on Netflix on December 31, 2025.

Bringing back the same cast, the kids (now grown-ups) of Hawkins are set to make Vecna’s plans fail for the very last time. In the previous season, Nancy, Steve and Robin tried to kill Vecna in the Upside Down by burning him and shooting him, but Vecna escaped before they could finish him. However, he survived, and his threat is still hanging over Hawkins.

Vecna needed four kills to open a giant gate to merge the Upside Down with the real world. Max was his fourth victim, so huge cracks spread across Hawkins, destroying buildings and killing people. The war for Hawkins is about to begin with the same group together again.

The first volume of Stranger Things season 5 lands on Netflix on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. This final chapter consists of eight episodes, and Duffer Brothers released episode titles with their runtimes, and the first four episodes coming out this Wednesday are:

Chapter One: The Crawl (1 hour 8 minutes)

Chapter Two: The Vanishing Of... (54 minutes)

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap (1 hour 6 minutes)

Chapter Four: Sorcerer (1 hour 23 minutes)

The release time of Volume 1 across different time zones is mentioned in the table below.

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) November 26, 2025 5 p.m. United States (Eastern Time) November 26, 2025 8 p.m. United Kingdom (GMT) November 27, 2025 1 a.m. Australia (AEDT) November 27, 2025 12 p.m. India (IST) November 27, 2025 6:30 a.m. Japan (JST) November 27, 2025 10 a.m. France (CET) November 27, 2025 2 a.m. South Africa (SAST) November 27, 2025 3 a.m.

The second volume of Stranger Things season 5 is set to be released this Christmas on December 25, 2025. It consists of three episodes, which will be released at once, and its titles are:

Chapter Five: Shock Jock

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz

Chapter Seven: The Bridge

The release time of Volume 2 across different time zones is mentioned in the tale below.

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) December 25, 2025 5 p.m. United States (Eastern Time) December 25, 2025 8 p.m. United Kingdom (GMT) December 26, 2025 1 a.m. Australia (AEDT) December 26, 2025 12 p.m. India (IST) December 26, 2025 6:30 a.m. Japan (JST) December 26, 2025 10 a.m. France (CET) December 26, 2025 2 a.m. South Africa (SAST) December 26, 2025 3 a.m.

The third volume, featuring the finale episode, is set to premiere on New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2025. Titled The Rightside Up, the release times across different regions are listed below.

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) December 31, 2025 5 p.m. United States (Eastern Time) December 31, 2025 8 p.m. United Kingdom (GMT) January 1, 2025 1 a.m. Australia (AEDT) January 1, 2025 12 p.m. India (IST) January 1, 2025 6:30 a.m. Japan (JST) January 1, 2025 10 a.m. France (CET) January 1, 2025 2 a.m. South Africa (SAST) January 1, 2025 3 a.m.

All eight episodes of Stranger Things season 5 will be available to stream exclusively at the given times mentioned above on Netflix.