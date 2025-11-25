"I have never felt more rejected": Cathy voices her disapproval over Max making out with Kizzi on Below Deck Mediterranean episode 9

Cast of Below Deck Mediterranean (Image Via Instagram@ kizzi_kitch)

The shocking kiss between Max and Kizzi in the hot tub shocked not only the audience but crewmates as well during season 10 episode 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

But the biggest shock came to Cathy, who looked visibly distraught by the public display of affection.

The previous episode of Below Deck Mediterranean ended with the crew enjoying themselves in the hot tub, where Cathy poured liquor in Max’s mouth.

The scene became intense when Kizzi pulled Max and kissed him.

After witnessing the makeout session, Cathy moved out of the hot tub.



She later talked about this on the confessional interview, stating:|



“ I have never felt more rejected in my life. And with Kizzi, it’s like she doesn’t care who she is gonna piss off. She just gets what she wants.”



Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 9: Cathy voices her disapproval over Max and Krizzy’s behaviour







The makeout session between Max and Kizzi looked like betrayal to Cathy, as she had previously talked about her growing attraction for Max to Kizzi.

During episode 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean, Cathy talked to Kizzi about how she feels that she and Max are “gravitating” towards each other.

When she further questioned Max’s interest in her, Kizzi assured her that she was not imagining it and he was 100% interested in her.

She even went on to praise Cathy by saying:



“ You are f**king stunning.”



As Max and Kizzi were passionately kissing each other in the hot tub, Victoria exclaimed at the latest development, saying:



“What is going on?”



Cathy looked uncomfortable and said to Aesha:



“I feel like a third wheel.”



Aesha then talked about Kizzi and stated:



“ Kizzi wants to be, like, the number one prize. She knows when another girl wants a guy. She just, like, makes it her mission to get the guy.”



The scene made Cathy leave the hot tub, and Max called her out, saying:



“ Tomorrow, we do this?”



To which Cathy sarcastically replies:



“ Yeah, you can do exactly what you did tonight, tomorrow, without me.”



This jibe did not sit well with Max, who then realised that he had messed up things with Cathy.

But still, he humorously states:



“ She could have joined. Why not?”



After Cathy left, Kizzi relayed what Cathy and Aesha were talking about. She remarked:



“ They were just talking about me whilst I was sat right there. Like, ‘Awww, Kizzi just loves the attention, blah, blah, blah.’”



She then admitted that she knew that Max and Cathy were getting along and had a “vibe”, but she confessed:



“ But I love a kiss. I’ll kiss anyone.”



And she just went for it, but she also remarked that:



“But it’s sh** to hear.”



Further in the episode, Max appeared to be guilty about the incident, and he confessed to Josh:



“ I feel bad bro. I don’t want to be in the middle of things.”



When Josh pointed out that he was just having a bit of fun.

But Max said that even he was having a bit of fun, but it turned into trouble with Cathy.

Max then shared in his confessional interview that:



“ Me and Kizzi have been flirting for a while. But yeah, I f**ked up, because actually I, prefer more Cathy. So full speed towards her. Try to make this up. Cathy, I am coming.”



Cathy then proceeds to sleep in Joe’s bunk bed as he goes to sleep with V.

Cathy stated before sleeping:



“ This is the worst night ever!”



In other news, Kizzi recently got engaged to rugby player Tom Whiteley. She announced the news on social media, with photographs of the couple.

Stay tuned for more such updates.