Crew shakes up as two members get fired on Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 5

Tessa Budd and Christian Trimino on Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10's latest episode, released on October 27, 2025, saw Captain Sandy and bosun Nathan Gallagher fire deck members Christian Trimino and Tessa Budd due to their irresponsible behavior and carelessness that compromised the safety of the guests.

Sandy consulted Bosun Nathan to recommend deckhands who needed to be let go, citing the criteria as the whole operation of the boat and the safety of the guests. He suggested Christian and Tessa's names instantly.

Despite knowing it would cut his team in half, Nathan was firm on his decision, for which Sandy called Nathan a true leader, adding:

"I agree. I think it's the right call. It makes me sad I have to do this."

She expressed herself in a confessional that it was a difficult decision, saying:

"As a first-time bosun, making this call is a very difficult one, but I trust the decision is the right one. I've witnessed Nathan educate his team, talk to his team constantly, and we need some people who can understand direction and then take action. That's not happening with Tess and Christian."

Crew shakeup as two members fired and one familiar face returns in season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean

Nathan first suggested Max Salvatore's name, who had a rivalry with Christian since day one, but then he reasoned that he was also trying to remain positive. He further said:

"And then I'm getting frustrated as well, because it's just not good enough. If I had time to train them up, I would, but I feel like they’re miles off it."

But then, Captain Sandy and Nathan both agreed on Christian and Tessa, and cited that their performance was not up to mark and below expectations. As Christian was called to the bridge first, Sandy said that:

"Times like this [are] never easy for me — ever. But safety's non-negotiable. It's number one; we all know that. So, at this point, I'm letting you go. I'm really sorry. This is just about safety and for efficiency."

This was in the context of the incident that took place in earlier episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean, when a charter guest drifted away on an eFoil, and one fell into the water during a night swim due to the careless attitude of Christian and Tessa. Even Christian himself once got stranded on a watercraft by breaking a safety rule.

Sandy and Nathan then summoned Tessa to the bridge, explaining their decision as Sandy said first:

"From what I've observed and speaking with Nathan, it's completely chaotic on deck. It's not safe. I have to make a change. I'm really sorry, but I gotta let you go."

Nathan added to it then:

"There's been a few incidents where guests have gone missing or they've gone too far; they've jumped on an eFoil without an [introduction]."

Christian took the news with grace, thanking both Sandy and Nathan for the opportunity, saying in a confessional:

"I mean, yeah, their reasons are valid, but I wish I had the opportunity to show them I'm capable. Sorry if I put someone in danger. It's disappointing."

Tessa, however, had a very different reaction. While she remained composed during her firing, she blamed Nathan and Sandy both, and ended with a bittersweet message in her confessional, exclaiming:

"Honestly, like, f–k her; I don't need her help. I feel like Nathan's leadership style is pretty s–t. I feel like I also didn't get the opportunity to, like, show my skills. Good luck. It's their loss."

She further added that:

"It's sad. I maybe could have had more confidence on deck, but I was just so weary of, like, where I stood on the deck team. I hope on my next boat that my bosun believes in me and has half a brain cell. I really do wish Nathan all the best. I'm sure he'll do great."

Captain Sandy immediately began reaching out to yacht services and texting former crew members in search of replacements. After some rejected her offer, a familiar name, Joe Bradley, previously appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean season 9, agreed to come and join the yacht.

Stay tuned for more updates.