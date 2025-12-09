“He is gorgeous”: Kizzi flirts with new charter guest David on Below Deck Mediterranean season 10, episode 11

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image Via Instagram/@kizzi_kitch)

Kizzi is flirting again. This time it is with a charter guest.

In Episode 11 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10, Kizzi is smitten by the new charter guest named David.

In the previous episodes, viewers saw her flirting with Max, which stirred a lot of tension between him and Cathy.

She also hooked up with Nathan as he was coping with his split from his girlfriend, Gael.

As the new charter guests approached the deck, she immediately introduced herself to David.

David also seemed to be enchanted with Kizzi and kept asking her name again and again.

After speaking with him earlier, she joins him to talk privately.

In her confessional, she admits:



“He is gorgeous! I kinda really want to get with him.”



Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 11: Kizzi gets close with new charter guest David







After greeting guests along with other crew members, Kizzi notices David’s attention on her.

She exclaims in her confessional interview:



“Give me one second!”



After the guests have settled in, she goes in to meet David again.

She introduces herself and shares that she is from England.

Kizzi remarks in the confessional:



“He is eye-fu**ing me right now.”



David shares that he is a professional fighter, and he is “opposed to falling in love.”

Kizzi again shares with the audience:



“Love athletes. My ex-boyfriend was a professional athlete. So, David here I come, watch out!”



David goes to inquire about her social media accounts so that he can follow her.

She hilariously remarks in her confessional:



“Part of me thinks that I should maybe start a kissing bingo contest this season, see how many people I can take up.”



Later, she goes up to meet and talk to David in private.

David praises her and says that he can see that she “carries herself very maturely.”

He then asks her if she is a thrill seeker.

She agrees and says that she is “quite feisty.”

David then hesitantly asks if she is a rule breaker, and again, Kizzi says that she is “quite bad for it.”

She also mentions that as long as she does not get caught, “it is fine.”

Kizzi suggestively states to David:



"I will show you my ways tomorrow night. Then when you leave nobody is talking about it.”



David then goes to ask how they would “navigate” the meeting tomorrow and then suggests that they have to come up with a game plan.

Kizzi admits in her confessional:



“David does not have banter.”



David further continues:



“If you…what does the saying go? If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail.”



Kizzi admits that David is gorgeous and she wants to get with him.

She then goes to check what others are doing and David assures her that he will be waiting for her.

Kizzi later shares with Cathy that David even messaged her good morning.

She then goes to meet him secretly after the others retire for the day.

They meet, and Kizzi remarks that “they are alone.”

She shares in her confessional interview:



“I know I came up with a guest on the charter (which is a) big no-no, not allowed. But I have been known to bend the rules."



She concludes by saying to David:



“This is my how to make-the-holiday-special trip.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.