A late-night request from the guests on Below Deck Mediterranean leaves the crew stunned

Below Deck Mediterranean’s latest episode aired on December 1, 2025, and followed the crew as they handled a long night on charter.

A major moment took place when charter guest Imran made an unexpected request around 1 a.m. He asked stewardess Cathy Skinner, “Would you let me pee off the boat? I do it on my own yacht.”

Cathy told him this was not allowed and reminded him to use the bathroom in his cabin.

When he continued to push the idea, she replied, “I don’t want to see your penis.” Imran said he did not want to go downstairs because it was “three floors,” but Cathy stayed firm and repeated that he needed to follow the rules.

When he climbed onto the jacuzzi and moved toward the railing, she stepped in and told him it was unsafe. After a few minutes of going back and forth, he agreed to return inside.

The episode showed how Cathy managed the situation while keeping the rules in place. The rest of the night brought more challenges, including guests moving around the yacht, knocking on doors, and breaking glass in the hallway.

By morning, Imran apologized to Cathy for his behavior, and the crew prepared for another day on the Bravado.

Imran’s request and Cathy’s response in Below Deck Mediterranean

The episode showed the full exchange between Cathy and Imran during the early morning hours. Imran began by asking if he could relieve himself off the side of the yacht.

He told her, “I do it on my own yacht,” and tried to explain that he did not want to walk down to his bathroom.

Cathy reminded him that the yacht had proper facilities and that the request could not be approved. She also repeated, “I don’t want to see your penis,” making her boundary clear. Imran then asked if Captain Sandy would remove him from the charter for doing it.

Cathy explained that the captain would not approve and said the rules had to be followed. Even after several refusals, Imran continued trying to convince her, saying he could stand in a way that “will not drip.” When he stepped onto the jacuzzi and moved toward the rail,

Cathy responded, “That’s not gonna happen.” She told him to step down and said she could not dive in after him if something went wrong. After more discussion, Imran eventually agreed to head downstairs and use his cabin bathroom.

This scene showed how the crew stayed focused on safety and clear communication while handling unexpected guest behavior.

Late-night movement and guest behavior in Below Deck Mediterranean

After the conversation, the night continued with more activity. Producers captured Imran and Mike leaving the jacuzzi around 2:45 a.m. They walked through the yacht with drinks in their hands and knocked on cabin doors.

At one point, Mike walked into a wall and dropped his glass, which shattered on the floor. Cathy stepped in right away and told them,



“Okay, people, let’s go in our rooms. This is a dangerous situation.”



She guided the guests back toward their cabins to prevent more accidents. She also picked up the broken glass to keep the hallway safe. The episode included earlier moments from the charter as well.

When the group first arrived, Imran asked Chief Stew Aesha Scott, “Is there like a servant you can send to us?” Aesha later said she could not tell if he was joking, but the comment stood out to the crew.

Another moment featured the tender-driving issue, when Max allowed Imran to steer.

Captain Sandy saw the tender moving in an unsafe way and told bosun Nathan, “Get your f**king s**t together on this deck.”

She ordered Max to return to the yacht immediately. By the next morning, the guests disembarked. Imran told Cathy, “I’m sorry if I offended you or I bothered you,” and Cathy replied, “Not at all, not at all.”

The episode ended with the crew moving forward and preparing for the next part of the season.



