What time does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building Season 5 via @onlymurdershulu

Only Murders in the Building is a sharp mystery comedy series that stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, who plays a retired actor from the '90s show Brazzos. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director who has just married Loretta Durkin. Selena Gomez portrays Mabel Mora, an artist and true crime enthusiast. The trio lives in the Arconia building in New York and bonds over a podcast that investigates murders in their own residence.

Episode 8, titled "Cuckoo Chicks," drops Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT. Running 30 minutes, it’s the third last episode before the October 28 finale. Season 5, which began September 9, 2025, with three episodes, centers on the murder of doorman Lester. The stakes are high: the Arconia faces sale for a casino, and the Caputo crime family looms.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show mixes laughs with twists. It premiered in 2021 on Hulu. Season 5 consists of 10 episodes.

The main cast includes Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris. Da'Vine Joy Randolph returns as Detective Donna Williams. She aids the investigations. Meryl Streep is back as Loretta Durkin. Guest stars shine this season. Christoph Waltz plays Bash, and Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug. Téa Leoni stars as Sofia Caccimelio, Dianne Wiest as Rainey and Bobby Cannavale plays Nicky Caccimelio.

Renée Zellweger appears as Camila White, an eccentric billionaire. Keegan-Michael Key as Mayor Tillman is a podcast superfan. Beanie Feldstein plays Althea, aka Thé. Jermaine Fowler is the new doorman. Paul Rudd voices L.E.S.T.R., a robot doorman. Other notable cast members include Richard Kind and Nathan Lane in recurring roles.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8: Global release schedule

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time US Pacific (PT) October 14, 2025 12:00 a.m. US Eastern (ET) October 14, 2025 3:00 a.m. US Central (CT) October 14, 2025 2:00 a.m. Canada (ET) October 14, 2025 3:00 a.m. UK (GMT) October 14, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET) October 14, 2025 9:00 a.m. India (IST) October 14, 2025 12:30 p.m. Australia Sydney (AEDT) October 14, 2025 5:00 p.m. Japan (JST) October 14, 2025 4:00 p.m. Philippines (PHT) October 14, 2025 3:00 p.m.

Only Murders in the Building season 5: What we have seen and what to expect in episode 8

In Episode 7 "Silver Alert" we saw the trio interview Mayor Tillman who warns them about billionaires Bash and Jay. They head to a creepy upstate estate. It is a lair for NYC elites. Mabel interrogates the suspects. She links them to the Caputo family and Lester's death. Charles and Oliver dodge therapy chaos. They face slapstick fails. The creepy, doll-like kid from Bash adds eerie vibes. The group plays a high-stakes game. Mabel discovers Lester's missing finger inside the trophy, which is later revealed to be the key to the casino permit.

The cliffhanger shocks. Camila White reveals she bought Arconia apartments. She plans to turn it into a casino called Camila's Club. Trust shatters. One trio member may hide Lester's clues. Oliver questions their killer hunt.

Episode 8, "Cuckoo Chicks," dives into the fallout. Mabel forms a ragtag team with Howard. They infiltrate an exclusive ladies' night. It connects to Caputo's secrets. Expect disguise blunders and close calls. Charles and Oliver end up in a mistaken couples therapy. It mixes comedy with strain.

Teasers promise a victim identity reveal. It upends theories. Charles and Mabel clash in an emotional showdown. John Hoffman told Variety it cracks the trio's heart. With two episodes left, the Arconia fight merges with the murder chase. Stakes hit peak as truths unfold.

Watch all episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu in the US or Disney+ worldwide.

Stay tuned for more such updates!