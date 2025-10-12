90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9: Which couples are still going strong?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via TLC)

Season 9 returned this year with eight fan-favorite couples from the original series and spin-offs, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, experiencing their marriage phase and creating new experiences, combined with some overlapping storylines and unexpected confrontations.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is a spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé, which follows couples after their marriage in the original series, showing how they are dealing with challenges like adjustments, cultural differences, finances, children, family dynamics, etc.

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, and Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev featured in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Read on to discover who is still together from season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Out of these, some are still happily married, but others are facing some tensions in their relationships, while a few have parted ways or are about to split.

1.) Julia and Brandon

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, who also appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, got married in April 2020.

They are still married and are even expecting their first child, which they announced in August 2025, saying,

Big news, we’re expecting! It’s both exciting and a little surreal, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to step into this new chapter. Thank you all for the love and support. We can’t wait to share the journey with you!

Julia is from Russia, while Brandon is from the States, and he proposed to her in Iceland after five months of meeting. Julia moved from Russia to the US on a K-1 visa and moved into Brandon’s parents’ home on the farm, which became a major source of tension early on.

Throughout season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Julia and Brandon often have tensions regarding Brandon's family, especially his mother, Betty, who makes Julia feel judged and controlled, while they also face a major struggle with fertility and family planning.

2.) Darcey and Georgi

Darcey Silva, a constant figure in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, is still married to her Bulgarian partner, Georgi Rusev, as they got married in 2020 with a series of breakups and reconciliations in their journey.

Their journey on the show displayed tensions during their trip to Bulgaria when Georgi revealed he was planning to buy property near his family without Darcey’s knowledge, which left her feeling excluded, disrespected, and betrayed.

They both often faced struggles with trust, communication, and transparency, especially about finances, as conflict arose when Georgi delayed paying his share of the rent.

Darcey ended up involving her father via text just to prompt him to send the money.

3.) Kara and Guillermo

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, who got married on July 23, 2021, and also have a son named Nicolas (Nico), born in 2022, face some serious tensions in their relationship, which may result in the couple officially splitting during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

They faced trust and loyalty issues in their relationship, especially when Guillermo questioned Kara’s faithfulness related to her going out with friends and her past connection with a DJ.

Emotional distance also characterized their marriage, sleeping in separate beds, with Guillermo quitting a job with benefits for his dream of becoming a pilot, and Kara feeling unsupported in her music career. Kara remarked,

"I wanted it to be different. I think you’re not my person. Doesn’t mean that I don’t love you, that I don’t care about you, and that I don’t respect you as a father and my son. I just think that we have two vastly different versions of how we got here."

4.) Loren and Alexei

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik first appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. They married in 2015 and have since become fan favorites. As of season 9, they are still together and have expanded their family, raising their three kids.

In season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren and Alexei's storyline focused on their growing family and the challenges of balancing parenthood with their personal lives.

They faced conflicts with other couples, particularly with Elizabeth and Andrei, regarding differing opinions on family dynamics and plans.

5.) Yara and Jovi

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren met while Jovi was working in Ukraine. They are still married and are going strong, raising a daughter together named Mylah, and also pet their new dog, Mila, while launching Yara’s new business.

6.) Jasmine and Gino

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's relationship has been turbulent, marked by cultural differences and trust issues. As of season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, it appears that they have decided to part ways and have even found new partners.

Jasmine moved on with her new partner, Matt, while Gino found love in Natalie. Things escalated when Gino asked for a divorce, only for Jasmine to discover she was pregnant with Matt’s daughter, Matilda.

Gino accused her of marital fraud owing to the timing, demanding over $70,000, and has even threatened deportation.

7.) Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet met while Elizabeth was vacationing in Dublin. They got married and have two children, are still together, and living in Florida.

Tensions between Elizabeth and Andrei started regarding their plans to move to Moldova, intensified by Andrei secretly losing $75,000 in an investment.

Their problems were heightened by other couples, including Jovi and Alexei, revealing the financial loss.

8.) Tigerlily and Adnan

Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah faced cultural and religious differences relationship. They got married in a lavish ceremony in Jordan in 2023 and are still together.

They returned this season to document the birth of their son, Zeyn. A wedding throwback post having a torn photo of their wedding on September 27, 2025, hinted at marital conflicts, but the couple later confirmed they are still happily married.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiered on Sunday, July 6, 2025, with new episodes releasing every Sunday at 8:00 pm ET on TLC.

Stay tuned for more updates.