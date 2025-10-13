Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly says goodbye to Salem, Tate learns shocking baby news, and Jennifer clashes with Chad over Cat’s betrayal

Tate and Holly (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, which is set to air on Monday, October 13, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem. As Rachel decides to leave Salem for good, Tate learns a shocking new about the baby. This revelation is set to alter the relationship dynamics as Tate will be seen running to the airport to stop Holly.

Further, Jennifer will be seen clashing with Chad DiMera over his new relationship with Cat Green. Meanwhile, Cat will request something from EJ regarding her current situation with his brother, Chad, and EJ might fulfill her request, potentially forming a new alliance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 13, 2025

Holly Jonas Prepares for Paris Departure

On Monday, October 13, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Holly Jonas will be saying a potentially tearful goodbye to Salem. Speculations suggest that Holly will share a heartfelt farewell with her grandmother, Maggie Kiriakis.

However, as Arianna “Ari” Horton has already shared news of Holly’s imminent departure for Paris with Tate Black, there’s a strong chance this goodbye might be interrupted.

Tate Black receives shocking and relieving baby news

Further on Days of Our Lives, Tate Black is set to receive some significant, life-changing news on Monday. Brady Black will fill Tate in on the information recently digested from Kayla Johnson and Sarah Horton Kiriakis during the previous Friday's episode.

The massive revelation is twofold: not only is Sophia Choi’s baby, Tesoro, safe and well, but Tate will also learn that he is not the father of the child. Spoilers suggest that this will be a massive relief for Tate, freeing him from any ties to Sophia.

With his life no longer complicated by a paternity crisis, Tate may use this newfound freedom to potentially stop Holly from leaving Salem.

Jennifer clashes with Chad over Cat Greene

On the other hand, in Salem on Days of Our Lives, a heated argument is brewing across town as Jennifer Horton Deveraux will clash dramatically with Chad DiMera. It is strongly implied that the subject of their confrontation will be none other than Cat Greene.

Jennifer previously could not stand the idea of Chad even befriending Cat, but learning that he was romantically involved with the woman who so grievously hurt her family has reportedly caused Jennifer’s anger to escalate significantly. While Jennifer is generally a forgiving soul, spoilers suggest that she cannot let go of her fury in this specific circumstance, leading to a fiery showdown between mother-in-law and son-in-law.

Rachel Black will be questioned by her grandmother

Elsewhere in Days of Our Lives, in other Salem developments, Rachel Black will find herself questioned by her grandmother, Marlena Evans. Spoilers suggest that Marlena will discover that Rachel has shared some deeply unsettling news with Thomas DiMera regarding his father's love life.

Rachel not only reportedly shocked Thomas by telling him that Chad was dating Cat, but she also divulged a past lie: Cat had pretended to be Thomas’s deceased mother, Abigail DiMera, when she first arrived in town. Since this revelation flipped Thomas’s world upside down, Marlena will question Rachel's motives for causing such chaos in her friend and cousin’s life.

EJ agrees to Cat’s request

Finally, Days of Our Lives, spoilers hint at a connection between the DiMera brothers' lives as EJ DiMera will agree to a request made by Cat Greene.

Speculations suggest that Cat may approach EJ after her anticipated breakup with Chad, potentially leading to a new alliance or complication in Salem.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network