Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Tate stopping Holly, Alex warning Jeremy, Thomas making threats, and Cat spying on EJ’s lab

Thomas, Rachel, Tony, and Theo (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

The upcoming week on the soap, Days of Our Lives, promises intense drama, featuring everything from desperate airport dashes to corporate threats and shocking ultimatums. Thomas DiMera will deliver a devastating ultimatum to his father, Chad, threatening to leave town if Cat stays, while his cousin Rachel will encourage his devious plot.

At the airport, Tate will make a desperate, game-changing confession to Holly, revealing the truth behind the baby in a last-ditch effort to stop her from flying to Paris. Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis will issue a physical, fierce warning to Jeremy to stay away from Stephanie.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives spoilers for episodes set to air from October 13 to 17, 2025

Thomas’ ultimatum

The drama kicks off with a devious plot hatched by the DiMera children on Days of Our Lives. Thomas will reportedly seek counsel from his cousin, Rachel, on how to ensure his father, Chad, remains broken up from Cat.

The heart of this storyline will center on Thomas’s bold threat;

“As long as Cat is in Salem, I won’t be.”

Tate stops Holly

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, an emotionally charged confrontation will take place at the airport. Holly will be shown preparing to say her farewell to Salem, ready to board a flight, likely heading to Paris.

However, the departure will be interrupted as Tate frantically calls her name across the terminal. The tension will peak when Tate manages to catch up to her, desperately holding her face in his hands. He will make a stunning confession, revealing,

"The baby is not mine!"

Tate will beg Holly not to get on that plane. The pivotal moment of the week will see Holly standing at a crossroads, forced to choose between leaving Salem for a new start or staying after hearing Tate’s desperate, game-changing revelation.

Alex issues a stern warning

Across town on Days of Our Lives, a heated territorial dispute will flare up at Brady's Pub. Alex will be seen introducing himself to Jeremy, wasting no time in establishing dominance.

Alex will loudly inform Jeremy that he is Stephanie Johnson’s boyfriend and will warn him to

"Stay the hell away from her."

The intensity of the confrontation will be highlighted by a flashing clip of a concerned Stephanie, making fans wonder how she will react to Alex’s aggressive protection of her.

Family feud over DiMera Enterprises

The ever-present corporate drama at DiMera Enterprises will spill over into family affairs. Theo Carver will be shown with Tony DiMera, as a concerned Gabi looks on. Theo will confidently state that he will now be working for DiMera Enterprises.

This announcement will immediately be met with fierce opposition. Abe Carver will declare with absolute finality,

"You most certainly will not,"

suggesting a massive family schism will erupt over Theo’s career path and the influence of the DiMera name.

The impenetrable lab

Finally, the preview will wrap up with a look at the secretive happenings at the clinic. EJ DiMera will be sitting at his desk, expressing satisfaction with the clinic’s progress. He will confidently state that once construction on the lab is complete, it will be “impenetrable.”However, Cat will be shown sneaking into the lab, which is still under construction, and beginning to take photos.

Speculations suggest that this clandestine activity will soon put Cat in danger, especially if EJ discovers her attempts to expose or exploit the construction site before his "impenetrable" security measures can be implemented.

