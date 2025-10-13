"We're going to be blessed with the other:" Sister Wives star Kody Brown and Robyn move to a new home, marking new beginnings

Sister Wives fame Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives ​​​​​​saw Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn, meeting with a realtor to discuss plans for their new home. The conversation began with a disagreement over a large table, reflecting the couple’s differing tastes, where Kody prefers bold, masculine pieces, while Robyn favors a more intricate, traditional style.

Kody explained that in plural marriage, disagreements like this are common, as previous wives allowed him more independence in household decisions.

However, Robyn stressed that since she had invited him into her life, he would now be part of all decisions.

The couple further decided on what personal stuff needs to be relocated, the timeline of the move, and also expressed their excitement about marking a new beginning in their new dream home, with Kody complementing Robyn, saying:

"I met Robin, she has said, faith in God, 1 step in front of the other. We're going to pack this house because we believe we're going to be blessed with the other."

More details about Kody and Robyn's meeting with the realtor in Sister Wives

Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn, recently called a realtor named Justin Bemis to their home to meet in Sister Wives to discuss the purchase of their dream home on the other side of town.

They had initially found the home to be a bit too expensive, but as they watched the price drop, they decided to make an offer to buy it.

The offer, however, required them to sell their current house, in which they are living, which they agreed to.

Kody expressed excitement about receiving a cash offer just under the listing price with no contingencies, which allowed for a smooth and flexible closing process.

As the couple focused on packing up their current home, they believed that taking things one step at a time and having faith would lead to a blessing in acquiring the new house.

Discussing moving logistics, including the need to move some furniture, a large table became a point of disagreement as Kody liked it, but Robyn found it too big and masculine, describing it as,

"I've hated how big it is. It's just, and it's very, very masculine looking. It's a bunch of wood stacked together and then just kind of covered in some sort of finish."

Robyn further describes Kody's taste by saying that he has two kinds of tastes depending upon his mood in the day, saying,

"He's got this really manly, masculine taste, and then he has kind of more my taste, which is like more(2:27)intricate, old-world type of style, traditional maybe a little bit. And so he'll go between the 2. And it just depends on the day kind of thing."

Kody then acknowledged that he and Robyn sometimes had differing tastes, which often led to small disagreements, further reflecting on how plural marriage sometimes resulted in such impasses.

He explained that Robyn had a more active role in decision-making compared to his other wives, even providing him with an office in her home, so he lets it go most of the time.

He further stated that Robyn decides to include him in all her decisions, saying,

"Robin came into my life, and Robin suddenly went, well, I want you in my life, so you're going to be part of all these decisions. And even she provided an office for me in her house."

The conversation then shifts to Justin saying that 20-30 days would be enough to plan and move everything, and the handling of personal property.

Robyn shared that the new home feels like a fresh start and was conveniently closer to the college and church for their daughters, hinting at a great future.

Kody also expressed the same thing, noting that it is a new beginning and a place for his kids to come over, mentioning that there are a lot of strained relationships with his kids. In the end, he said:

"There's a lot of strained relationships amongst me and my adult children. So this house is simply a new opportunity to invite them here and to potentially enjoy their company here. Even if it's in some kind of fantasy, I just want to be able to say, hey, there's space for you.You can come and visit us."

Stay tuned for more updates.