Sister Wives’ Madison Brush says Kody Brown’s “lies” taught her tough lessons about family boundaries

Sister Wives featured an emotional moment from Madison Brush in the episode that aired on September 28, 2025, where she reflected on her ongoing estrangement from her father, Kody Brown.

A few days later, on October 10, 2025, Madison shared a post on Instagram that added context to her feelings, connecting her on-screen reflections to her real-life experiences.

She posted a quote about protecting personal energy and managing emotional boundaries.

When a follower replied that they struggled with that, Madison responded privately and later shared a screenshot of her message, writing,

“Your dad saying lies about you for the entire world to hear teaches it to you real quick.”

The comment referred to her feelings about Kody’s public statements and the challenges of having family issues discussed openly.

In the same series of posts, Madison confirmed she has sought professional help to manage her emotions.

She shared about seeing a therapist time to time and it has helped her a lot.

Her words linked directly to her televised reflections, showing how therapy has supported her as she works through family complexities while focusing on her own household and children.

Madison reflects on distance and emotional growth in Sister Wives

In the September 28 episode, Madison spoke about the disappointment she feels over her father’s absence and her desire for resolution.

“You want your dad to show up,” she said tearfully during a confessional.

She further added:

“You want reconciliation. I know I played a part and I’m angry because I’m still trying to learn to not be disappointed.”

Madison, 29, expanded on these thoughts online when she discussed her decision to seek therapy. She shared,

“Yes. I see a professional therapist on and off. I have benefited a lot from this.”

She added that people from complex family situations can often benefit from professional guidance, emphasizing personal growth rather than blame.

Throughout her statements, Madison also expressed empathy for her father, noting that she is still learning to understand his actions.

“I’m still learning how to see him for who he is,” she said. “I’m trying to understand that maybe he didn’t know how to show up. He might be hurting.”

This segment focused less on confrontation and more on reflection, showing how Madison is developing her own emotional tools to cope with a public and personal estrangement.

Her comments fit within the season’s theme of family members reassessing their relationships and redefining boundaries.

Kody responds to strained family relationships in Sister Wives

In the October 5, 2025, episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown discussed the rifts between him and some of his adult children.

“I think most of the relationships between me and my adult children are strained,” he said. “It’s an issue of trash talk and innuendo, and it has challenged loyalties and trust on all sides.”

Kody, 56, has 18 children from his marriages to Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown.

The last several seasons have captured the changing relationships of the family following multiple separations and the emotional distance it has created.

Madison's segment was a part of this larger trend and showed how family members are each dealing with their relationships in their own way.

The episode also has updates on some of the other family members, documenting where other family members are situated in their own lives.

Madison's moments were calmer and reflected on emotional awareness and growth rather than confrontation.

Both Madison's comments and Kody's comments highlighted the communication barriers still present in the family.

The show continues to document the Brown's navigation of changing loyalty, trust, and connection as relationships continue to change in and out of the family scene.

