Sister Wives: Mykelti’s big move to North Carolina leaves Christine Brown heartbroken

Sister Wives fame Christine Brown (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives star Christine Brown's daughter, Mykelti Brown Padron, is leaving Utah with her husband, Tony, and her three kids for North Carolina, which made Christine emotional in the latest episode of Sister Wives released on October 5, 2025.

In the episode, Christine is seen helping her daughter pack up for the cross-country move as she gets teary-eyed and says,

"Mykelti’s moving tomorrow. We’re driving her and her kids cross-country tomorrow. It’s really hard."

Talking about how hard it is to move, Mykelti admits in an interview with her husband, Tony Padron, saying,

"Every time I talk about moving to my mom, I break her heart just a little bit more. She’s really sad. She’s really heartbroken."

Mykelti is supporting her husband, Tony, in his chess career by relocating to North Carolina in Sister Wives

Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, have three kids, including daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

They are relocating from Utah to Charlotte, North Carolina, as Tony is a professional chess player, which helps him make money, and Charlotte is the chess hub in the U.S.

It is mainly because of the Charlotte Chess Center, which hosts big tournaments, chess-themed events, educational programs, and camps for kids. Tony refers to the move as,

"It’s the chess capital of the U.S. I’m someone who works in chess, makes content, and teaches and coaches. For me, moving out there is so exciting because that’s like the hub."

As Mykelti tells her mother that her relocation would help her husband, while they were in the kitchen packing some stuff, Christine remarks, smiling that,

"You’re like, wife of the century letting him have a chess career. Sorry, I shouldn’t do that."

Referring to her mother's painful dissatisfaction with her relocation news, Mykelti reasons that,

"She’s really sad because she’s definitely going to miss out on a lot of the years that my kids are young."

Mykelti feels she wants her kids to have cousins; however, referring to her sisters, she says that they don't have kids yet, also noting how she will be close to Maddie once they settle in North Carolina.

Maddie is Janelle Brown's daughter, who, along with her husband Caleb Brush, has four children together and has recently purchased a farm there with Janelle.

Asking Mykelti whether she has told her father, Kody Brown, about the update, she tells Christine,

"Yeah, Dad knows I’m moving. Told him he should come up and see us before we leave and it didn’t happen. It is what it is."

Kody was seen referring to his daughter and her family's distance from him in a confessional interview, saying,

"Well, Tony and Mykelti’s schedule kept advancing. They had plans that they couldn’t change and we had plans that we couldn’t change, and we just never were able to make contact."

In the latest episode of Sister Wives on Sunday, Christine reflects on her daughter's strained relationship with her father that led to her moving cross-country. She feels that the breakdown of the whole Brown family has exhausted her from trying to get everybody back together again.

Sister Wives airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

