What happened to Roy Halladay? Remembering tragic crash that claimed life of MLB Hall of Famer amid Phillies tribute

Roy Halladay died in a plane crash which happened in 2017 (Image via Getty)

The Philadelphia Phillies recently paid tribute to the late MLB Hall of Famer Roy Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017. Notably, the date even marked the 15th anniversary of the time when Roy made his post-season debut in 2010, giving a no-hit performance that is remembered until today.

Around three years after Roy’s demise, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report, revealing that the plane in which Halladay died lost control while he was trying some acrobatics, as stated by CBS News. Moreover, Roy’s amphetamine levels in his blood were also revealed to be higher than normal.

The Phillies were facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playground on October 6, 2025, when a video was displayed at the place. The iconic moment of Roy Halladay was featured in the clip, and a few minutes later, Roy’s sons, Braden and Ryan, appeared on the field to give the ceremonial pitch to catcher Carlos Ruiz.

As per The Balls Outta Here, Halladay has received a tribute in a similar way from the Phillies and the Blue Jays at the same time. The latest moment was even shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Phillies, and they used the hashtag #RedOctober in the caption.

The Sporting News stated that Roy had also played for Charlottesville and Clearwater Threshers. He was also inducted into the Philadelphia Wall of Fame around seven years ago, and a scholarship in his honor was created earlier this year, which would be sponsored by Jay’s family.

Roy Halladay was performing stunts before his death: NTSB report and other details

The plane crash leading to Roy’s death immediately entered into an investigation that was conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board. Notably, first responders were able to discover his body after the incident, which happened near Holiday, Florida, as per CBS News.

The plane was revealed to be an ICON A5, and the crash was even recorded on video. He was the owner of the plane for less than a month, and the clip revealed that Roy Halladay’s ICON A5 was flying almost near the water.

Noreen Price, an investigator for NTSB, revealed that the plane originally took off from a lake near Roy’s residence in Tampa. An eyewitness claimed that the plane reportedly flipped after hitting the water.

As mentioned earlier, NTSB revealed more details about the crash in a new report. The agency claimed that apart from amphetamine, high levels of morphine and antidepressants were allegedly found in Roy Halladay’s blood. The report also stated that blunt force trauma and drowning led to his death.

Furthermore, the maneuvers also increased the gravity on the plane, and the speed was reduced to 85 miles per hour when Roy entered a steep climb on the last maneuver. The report says that, as per the toxicology testing, Halladay allegedly used other substances like zolpidem, fluoxetine, and baclofen.

The report also revealed that Halladay had 14.5 hours of flight experience, and the plane had an AOA indicator alongside a ballistic complete aircraft parachute system, also called CAP.

Apart from his sons, Roy Halladay’s survivors include his wife, Brandy, and he was living in Florida before his death.