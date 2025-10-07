CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The recent Powerball drawing took place on Monday, October 6, 2025, with players across the country checking their tickets in hope that they might land the multi-million-dollar prize.

Lottery officers have since verified the winning figures, furnishing details about lower prize winners and the current status of the growing jackpot. The winning figures drawn on Monday night were 3, 16, 25, 38, 47, and the Powerball number 12. The Power Play multiplier for this draw was 2x.

According to Powerball officers, no ticket matched all six figures to claim the grand prize. As a result, the jackpot continues to roll over, adding the aggregate for the coming listed drawing.

​Jackpot continues to rise after no grand prize winner

Before the October 6 drawing, the Powerball jackpot stood at $190 million, with a cash option estimated around $87 million. Since no ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, the prize will grow indeed larger for the coming drawing.

The coming chance to win will be on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. While the top prize went unclaimed, several players across the country did win lower prizes. Many tickets matched five figures, earning $1 million each, and other players secured prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000, depending on how numerous figures they matched and whether they decided for the Power Play point.

The Powerball game remains one of the most popular lotteries in the United States, played in 45 countries, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each rollover energies more excitement, with millions of players joining in for a chance to win one of the world’s largest jackpot.

How Powerball works

Powerball tickets can be bought for $2 and players must elect five figures from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Adding the Power Play option for a fresh $1 can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or indeed 10 times, depending on the multiplier drawn for that round.

The overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Despite the long odds, lower prizes are regularly claimed nationwide, with some players winning through group pools or syndicates.

Officials remind players to check tickets carefully

Lottery officers are reminding actors to check their tickets nearly, as numerous secondary prizes go unclaimed each time. Lower prizes, generally under $600, can be redeemed directly from authorized retailers.

Larger winnings must be claimed at a state lottery office, and winners generally have up to 180 days from the draw date to collect their prizes. Still, the jackpot will continue to grow, likely surpassing $200 million before the coming round, if no ticket matches all six figures again in the forthcoming draw.

Powerball officers also prompt all players to play responsibly and to view the game as a form of entertainment rather than an income source. As of now, the Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, setting the stage for another largely anticipated drawing midweek.

Players will be watching closely to see if the coming ticket holder eventually takes home the life- changing grand prize.